LONDON

Storm Ciara hit Britain and the north continent with heavy rains and wind speeds in excess of 145 km / h on Sunday, causing hundreds of flights, trains and sports competitions to be canceled.

More than 200 flood warnings have been issued across the UK, with a maximum wind speed of 150 km / h in Aberdaron, Wales. A severe flood warning was introduced in Yorkshire, Northern England, which predicted water as an overflow protection against flooding and a potential threat to life.

The storm caused significant traffic disruptions throughout the region. In the Netherlands, around 240 flights to and from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, one of the busiest in Europe, were canceled when Ciara set off with gusts of up to 120 km / h off the Atlantic.

In Germany, where Ciara was called Sabine, around 180 flights to and from Frankfurt Airport were canceled – around 15% of all planned flights. Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, announced that it would cancel short and long-haul flights from Munich Airport on Monday until 1200 GMT and 1300 GMT, respectively.

The Lufthansa budget unit, Eurowings, announced that it had discontinued flight operations in Hamburg, Berlin, Hanover, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart. Meanwhile, some British domestic and international flights from airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick have also been canceled.

Train traffic also fell victim to Ciara.

Deutsche Bahn warned of serious disruptions and announced that it would stop long-distance transport through Germany, Europe’s largest economy, in the evening.

The British railway company Network Rail said that the weather caused problems throughout the network, as power lines, trees and even trampolines blocked the tracks.

SPORT INTERRUPTED

All ship movements to and from the British port of Dover on the south coast were stopped and the Humber Bridge in northern England was only closed to all traffic for the second time since it opened in 1981.

London’s eight royal parks, home to more than 170,000 trees, have been closed, and the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace, a tourist attraction, has been canceled.

Sports events were also hit; Manchester City said its English Premier League football game against West Ham had been postponed due to “extreme and escalating weather conditions”, while Scotland’s women’s rugby match against England had been canceled, among other things.

All professional Dutch football matches and most outdoor sporting events have been canceled. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London, Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; editing by Pravin Char)

