Flight leaves center of Ontario coronavirus epidemic to Ontario airport, reports - Whittier Daily News

A chartered plane leaving Wuhan, China, carrying about 230 US passengers from the center of the coronavirus epidemic, is heading to Ontario International Airport, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday January 27.

Ontario airport officials have yet to respond to questions regarding the report.

However, on the ONT website, the airport posted an “emergency alert” which said, “The health of our travelers and the community is of utmost importance to the ONT. We are monitoring the situation very closely in partnership with the San Bernardino County Public Health Department. “

The county health department has yet to respond to requests from the newspaper.

WSJ reported that only one plane leaves Wuhan today, which is already Tuesday in China, mainly transporting US diplomats, family members and a very limited number of ordinary citizens to the United States, according to a review of the State Department. The newspaper reported that the flight was to temporarily close the US diplomatic mission to Wuhan.

About 1,000 Americans live in Wuhan, the newspaper reported.

Some people who had secured seats on the solo flight were told that the final stop would be Ontario, which was later confirmed by a spokesperson for the State Department, the WSJ reported. In Anchorage, where the plane would stop to refuel, passengers would get off the plane and enter a terminal closed to the general public where they would receive a health examination.

Those with symptoms of the virus will be treated in hospitals in Alaska, reported the WSJ. The rest of the passengers would be allowed to travel to California, Alaska medical chief Dr. Anne Zink told the newspaper.

The fast-spread coronavirus has killed 80 people and infected 2,744 people in China, the government reported on Monday.

A small number of cases have been discovered in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France and Australia.

The United States has confirmed cases in Washington State, Chicago, Arizona and in Orange and Los Angeles counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. More soon.

