Fleabag Season 3: Phoebe Waller-Bridge from Amazon Boss will rethink the final series

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said publicly that Fleabag’s celebrated second season would fill the swan song of the sequence. Nevertheless, Amazon boss Jennifer Salke is not ready to close the door for a possible third season – in keeping with the current Emmy Bonanaza.

“Nothing would make us happier than letting her carry another season of this gift [to us] or the rest she needs to do,” Salke advised reporters on Saturday at Tv Critics Assoc. Summer season press tour. “I assume that I am always optimistic, so I always remain confident until it is actually over. So I hope.”

“I’m just mostly [Phoebes] stalker,” added the manager with fun. “Something Phoebe has to do, we’re as committed as.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month Fleabag received 9 Emmy nominations, along with Excellent Comedy Sequence and Excellent Lead Actress in a comedy sequence for Waller-Bridge.