Flash Boss Previews Post-Crisis Life ('It's a brand new sport!'), Plans for #TeamCitizen and [Spoiler]'s return

The disaster could also be behind it, but there could be a new drama for The Flash and Pals if the CW hit continues its sixth season at 8 / 7c this Tuesday.

When we reached the finale, we looked at the longest-running collection of Arrowverse. Barry (played by Grant Gustin) prepared for his seemingly inevitable disappearance into disaster and also juggled with the ghost of the half-season villain Bloodwork. Barry still survived the disaster, and Staff Flash should now make sense of the reborn universe they are in. (These helpful interdimensional extrapolators, for example, don’t work!) Suffice it to say that you want to freeze and zoom. On Tuesday, Cisco looked through the opening scenes on the white boards. Let me know which Easter eggs you see.

TVLine spoke to showrunner Eric Wallace about the plan for “Graphic Novel No. 2” (Season 6B) and how a wild new plot for Iris (Candice Patton) will bring West Allen closer than ever (assuming everyone survives ) , This is).

TVLINE | If Arrow is gone, you are now the outdated child in the block. How heavy is the top?

How humorous is that! (Laughs) We bought to wear our A game now. We actually bought it to reinforce it.

TVLINE | If season 6A was about constructing as much as disaster, what is 6B?

Season 6B is the result of Disaster because it all starts with this new world that Disaster has created. We are now on a completely new earth. What does that mean? It’s a brand new recovery, and there are new challenges, and Staff Flash has no idea what they are. You will catch them abruptly.

TVLINE | How quickly will we find out in the brand new episodes what is completely different and modified in the world of The Flash?

Immediately again in the first. You talk about it from the beginning – “Wait, how can we cope with this new world?” And there is a big shock that I will not spoil. It can change the life of a Staff Flash employee mostly continuously. We are not playing around.

TVLINE | This week’s synopsis alludes to Oliver’s remaining “need” for Barry. (David Ramsey is guest as John Diggle.) What would you like to say about this?

We honor the legacy of Arrow, the mother ship, and Ollie wants to use his personal means to inform Barry – have fun living! This is what he tried to inform him within the crossover, but as we will see at the start of the season, Barry has not received the memo and needs to be remembered. (Laughs) It worked out in a very special way and I hope that the fans really enjoy it. We needed our first episode after Oliver died to be one that Oliver honors. I thought that was crucial.

TVLINE | Speaking of post-disaster modifications, two characters most annoyed by flash fans are Harry and Jesse Wells from Earth-Two. Are we going to get replacements for them?

Uhhhhh …. for sure. You certainly will. And never in the way you would expect it to, as a result of you learning more about them than soon. They tackle it in the opener, but it actually has a rainfall that runs through the rest of (season 6).

TVLINE | I have a feeling that season 6B, as you told me before, along with promos and pictures, will actually delve into Iris’s personal drama. While Iris previously helped Barry deal with all of his things, she now has her personal belongings.

That is absolutely correct – but again, not exactly as you might think. Barry built as much as disaster and (his death) didn’t happen. Well, what did everyone else go through to deal with his impending death? How does that affect you? This is one of many storylines within the opening game (the off-season). As a result of near-death traumas, they affect not only those who actually died, but also their household and friends.

TVLINE | Will the approaching threats against Iris as a journalist further encourage her?

Sure, positive.

TVLINE | And if the other Citizen employees are on the spot, will we learn more about them?

Quite a bit. In the first 5 or 6 episodes, Allegra (played by Kayla Compton) of “I’m a spunky intern!” To an official member of Staff Flash, as we saw in 6 × 08, Barry said, “Thank you for saving the world from Bloodwork.” You will also have the event of a good relationship between a big sister and a little sister between Allegra and Frost (Danielle Panabaker) see what is very nice.

TVLINE | And I notice that Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is now a formal part of #TeamCitizen, how nice?

For sure. She will formally make her debut with Staff Citizen within the (middle) season premiere. You will see exactly how Cecile’s function really works with the brand new crew.

I would go so far as to say that the nice thing about this opening (episode) is that in many ways it’s actually a Staff Citizen episode. They are actually history, and that was crucial for us. We didn’t just want to give the followers the push-in (see picture), we wanted to say: “That is that the employees come together.” Now we want to see what an employee case looks like. You will be pleasantly shocked at how much it started in the premiere.

TVLINE | And what about Barry’s function if Iris goes through all of this?

Integral. Barry and Iris, as a result of the location Iris is going to this season, will end the season closer than ever. Without query.

TVLINE | Do we still get villains of the week outdoors in the vigilante mercenary group examined by Iris? Perhaps revealed by various Arrowverse, as described in “Disaster” Half 5 with Climate Witch vs. Supergirl happened?

Not of different revelations, but you’ll see some visitor star villains in new and exciting ways again.

TVLINE | As Cisco hinted at during the winter premiere?

Sure, with the most recent painting work, and that was really nice to see.

TVLINE | Is Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) a goalkeeper or is the former Pariah an inappropriate person now?

Nash is still round, but the question is why Nash is round anyway. This is a thriller that gets pretty messed up pretty quickly in the second half (season six).

TVLINE | It was most recently reported that Keiynan Lonsdale can appear again as Wally West in the 14th episode of this season. What is your plan for Child Flash?

How do I say this without a spoiler? Wally returns for one of the many crucial episodes within The Flash’s mythology, and that’s not an understatement. He is a changed individual again, and what he has to deal with again, and how Barry includes it, will indeed change the two of them – and their talents, frankly – and move them forward.

