FKA Twigs, Usher and Shelia E. pay tribute to the Prince at the Grammys: Watch

Prince received a special tribute to the Grammy Award on Sunday evening. Usher, Sheila E. and FKA Twigs performed a mix including “Little Red Corvette”, “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss” in honor of the late Purple One. Twigs’ contributions to performance were limited to dancing, not singing – here’s why – but getting on stage involved part of his pole dance.

The Grammys ceremony served as a teaser for a star tribute concert later this week and will air on CBS later this year. This performance will feature St. Vincent, Foo Fighters, Beck, Chris Martin, Alicia Keys, Mavis Staples, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, Gary Clark Jr. and more.

Watch the Prince of Grammys tribute below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfwatZ9hdxA (/ integrated)

FKA Twigs makes an incredible entry to join Usher for the # GRAMMY tribute to the Prince pic.twitter.com/zRfkMKSBYR

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Super tribute to the prince of Usher and Sheila E! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/JrHsSMSqBh

– BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 27, 2020

I think I’m digging, usher. #foreverprince pic.twitter.com/I5zkNteeKd

– Vegas Lizzy ❤️ (@ LizzyChopstixx1) January 27, 2020

Oooh yeah #Usher making #Prince at # GRAMMYAwards2020 the best of the best! pic.twitter.com/FmMDI8I8Ka

– Adrian Parr (@DrAdrianParr) January 27, 2020

