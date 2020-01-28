FKA Twigs did not sing during the tribute to the Prince of Grammys

Advertisement

If you show up FKA Twigs during your awards ceremony, you should probably blackmail her. But during the tribute to the Prince at the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, Twigs entered dancing on his signature pole and remained on stage to dance but did not sing. Instead, Usher was the only one to sing during the tribute.

In a tweet, FKA Twigs said she wanted to sing at the Grammys, but “we didn’t ask her this time, but I hope for the future.”

of course i wanted to sing to grammys. no one asked me this time but i hope in the future. nevertheless what an honor. congratulations to all the winners x

– FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) January 27, 2020

However, Prince’s collaborator Sheila E., who played drums during the performance, said behind the scenes that it was FKA Twigs’ own decision not to sing during the performance. “She didn’t want to sing,” Shelia E. told USA Today. “First, she wanted it, but then she didn’t want it when we walked through it because she didn’t have a (microphone) and (in-ear headphone) pack, so she couldn’t hear And she would have preferred to dance – that’s what we asked her too. She chose not to do it, she said “No, it’s okay.” “

FKA Twigs was nominated for a Grammy Award for best clip for “Cellophane”, but lost it to Lil Nas X and “Old Town Road” by Billy Ray Cyrus.

FKA Twigs makes an incredible entry to join Usher for the # GRAMMY tribute to the Prince pic.twitter.com/zRfkMKSBYR

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

