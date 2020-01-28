Advertisement

Written by Shubhajit Roy

| New Delhi

Updated: January 27, 2020 7:07:16 AM

At least one of these resolutions is scheduled for January 29 and another on January 30 for debate and voting. (Representative image)

FROM MIDDLE RIGHT to the far left, five major groups in the European Parliament have tabled resolutions slamming the Citizenship Act (amendment), two of which state that the CAA marks a “dangerous shift” in how citizenship will be determined and will ” largest statelessness crisis in the world “.

Together, the five groups comprise 559 members in the European Parliament with 751 members. A separate group, representing 66 members of the European Parliament (MEPs), has submitted a sixth resolution that supports the law, but calls for an impartial investigation into “excessive use of force by security forces” against anti-CAA protesters .

At least one of these resolutions is scheduled for January 29 and another on January 30 for debate and voting.

The resolutions, which may affect the way EU member states deal with India, come less than two months before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Brussels for the India-EU summit on 13 March.

In response to the resolutions, sources in Delhi told The Indian Express that the CAA is a case “entirely internal” for India. “We hope that the sponsors and supporters of the concept contact us to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts before they proceed. As fellow democracies, the EU Parliament should not take actions that call into question the rights and authority of democratically elected legislature in other regions of the world, “they said.

One of the resolutions, from the center-right European People’s Party (PPE) group, which is the largest with 182 MEPs, states that the CAA is “selective and excludes Muslims from services provided to other religious groups”. It expresses its concern about the “wide range of negative consequences this may have for India’s international image and internal stability”.

While the Indian government’s attempt to help respect persecuted religious minorities from Muslim-dominated neighbors, the EPP resolution states that “creating a set of rules for selected persecuted minorities and another, less favorable set of rules for others will be counterproductive and can be considered discriminatory. “

It calls on India to “assess the CAA and its consequences in the spirit of equality and non-discrimination and in the light of its international obligations”. It also condemns what it claims is “violence and brutality” in different parts of India after the approval of the CAA and points to the “special responsibility of law enforcement agencies to show restraint and to allow peaceful protest”.

In the sharpest attack, the resolution of the second largest group – Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, or the S&D group – states that the CAA is “explicitly discriminatory in nature”.

It expresses “deep regret at the adoption … of the CAA, which is discriminatory, dangerously distributed and could possibly cause the biggest statelessness crisis in the world”. The S&D Group is the most important center-left political group in the European Parliament and consists of 154 members of the European Parliament.

This resolution rejects the inclusion of “religious criteria in (India’s) naturalization and refugee policy” and calls on the government to “ensure that the tribunals of foreigners work with the greatest possible transparency and work in accordance with international standards for a fair trial” .

It also refers to the violence on 5 January in JNU and letters from more than 100 retired senior officials. The CAA, he claims, has “sparked massive protests against its implementation, with 27 reported deaths, 175 injured and thousands arrested; whereas the Indian authorities have also used internet closures, imposed curfews and limits on public transport to prevent peaceful protests; whereas there have been reports on hundreds of demonstrators who have been beaten, shot and tortured, in particular in Uttar Pradesh. “

The resolution of the liberal Renew Europe Group states that the CAA is “fundamentally discriminatory in nature” and “deplores the fact that India has included religious criteria in its naturalization and refugee policy”. With 108 members from 22 countries, this is the third largest in the European Parliament.

Its resolution states that “it is concerned that the CCA amendments are a dangerous shift in the way citizenship is determined in India, and are set to cause the biggest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering”.

The Verts / ALE Group, (Greens / European Free Alliance), the fourth largest group with 74 Members of the European Parliament from 16 countries, states in its resolution that the CAA, combined with the NRC, the 200 million Muslims in India will leave with the challenge of proving Indian nationality or becoming stateless. “

Another resolution tabled by the European United Left / Nordic Green Left Group, to be debated on Wednesday and to be voted on the following day, reflects the liberal group’s view that “the CAA marks a dangerous shift” and “the biggest statelessness crisis will cause in the world “. The group has 41 members.

The European Conservatives and Reformers (ECR), a Eurosceptic, anti-federalist group with 66 members, support the CAA. He notes that the Indian government has explained the “reason for the amended legislation” and that India, as a sovereign state, is “the only determining factor in its legislation over which Indian citizenship can be granted.”

However, it condemns “any excessive use of force by security forces against protesters protesting against the CAA”.

Sources in New Delhi said the CAA was “adopted through a fair trial and with democratic means after a public debate in both parliament buildings”. “Every society that forms a path to naturalization considers both a context and criteria. This is not discrimination. In fact, European societies have followed the same approach, “they said.

