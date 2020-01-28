Advertisement

Chandigarh: A 28-year-old Mohali resident who recently returned from China was admitted to PGIMER’s isolation department after showing novel coronavirus-like symptoms, an official said on Tuesday.

This is the first suspected case of a novel coronavirus in the Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh region.

The patient, who is from Uttar Pradesh but lives in Punjabs Mohali, had returned from China last week.

Advertisement

The patient complained of fever and difficulty breathing, said Dr. Gagandeep Singh, state program officer for the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, Punjab, on Tuesday.

The patient, who is said to be a banker, himself went to the Postgraduate Institute for Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to seek treatment in Chandigarh, an official said.

The patient was kept in an isolation ward and is being monitored, the official said, adding that his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The patient’s family was contacted by the Mohamed health authorities, the official said, adding that they had shown no such symptoms.

The novel coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause colds and acute respiratory syndromes. The virus, which has so far killed 80 people and affected 2,744 in China, is a novel strain that has never been seen before.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

subjects

Advertisement