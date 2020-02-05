First Spiral trailer to revive the Saw series

Advertisement

Spiral’s primary trailer, capable of reviving the Saw sequence started in 2004 and drawing thousands upon thousands of followers, has been shared. The fake film includes names like Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

Lionsgate, who had to revive the well-known horror film Saw (Saw), which attracted thousands and thousands of fans around the world, shared the main trailer for the film called Spiral.

The Spiral screenplay that could be released in our country on Could 15 was also treated by the well-known comic Chris Rock, which we may even see in the film. The Forged’s Forged includes actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols.

The main official trailer from the movie The Ninth Saw

Darren Lynn Bousman, who previously directed Saw 2, Saw 3 and Saw 4, sits in the seat of the director of The Spiral, the ninth film to be released on the model of Saw. Bousman also wrote the screenplay for Saw 2. So in the first part of the film we can say that there is a dominant title on the sequence.

As mentioned above, Spiral, the ninth movie released under the Sawere model, may even be the first Saw movie released after Jigsaw, which became imaginative and forward-looking in 2017. Jigsaw, who came out here in 2017 and has a price range of $ 10 million, has managed to generate local income of around $ 103 million worldwide, despite pretty destructive valuations. The film also attracted 277,000 people to our country’s cinemas.

Spiral, whose recordings started in August, was intentionally scheduled for release in October 2020. Nevertheless, the film’s imaginative and forward-looking date was introduced to open the film’s summer season and keep away from the competition with Halloween kills, which could be launched at the same interval.

What do you expect from the brand new film? Do you assume that spiral saw followers can meet? You may be able to share your concepts with us in the feedback section.