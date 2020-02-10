First live stream of the democratic presidential debate: Warren, Beto and Booker compete against each other on the first night - watch the video

Advertisement

Two nights. 5 moderators. 20 candidates.

With the 2020 presidential competition already in full swing, NBC will host the key democratic debates taking place at the Adrienne Arsht Heart for Performing Arts in downtown Miami on Wednesday evening.

Together with NBC, the controversy is to be broadcast on MSNBC and Telemundo – but it is also possible to stream it directly here on TVLine from 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke are among the ten debators who will be on stage all night. Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders will compete against each other on the second night.

Theoretical competitors who do not lower the 20-person mark (as determined by current polls or lack thereof) are the governor of Montana, Steve Bullock, Mass. Rep. Seth Moulton, and the Mayor of Miramar, Wayne Messam.

Each candidate could have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds to counter arguments. NBC Nightly Information anchor Lester Holt acts as moderator for every two hours of controversy. Currently, Suvannah Guthrie and José Díaz-Balart of Telemundo will be there at 9:00 p.m., while “Meet the Press” Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow of MSNBC will be performing at 10:00 p.m.

In the livestream above, press PLAY and then give the feedback along with your Night 1 reactions.