Advertisement

New Delhi: Preeti Maheshwari, the first Indian woman to be diagnosed with a novel coronavirus from a hospital in China, shows the first signs of recovery. Her cousin Pratibha Maheshwari reported on her state of health on Tuesday on social media.

Pratibha said in her Facebook post, “Thank you for contacting me and helping me treat my cousin. Her generosity and prayers have helped her regain consciousness and she is now undergoing wheelchair therapy. During a long period On the way to recovery, doctors, I am confident that she will no longer be on the ventilator for the next three to four days. We have also managed to collect the necessary funds for her treatment and are now closing all fundraisers. Thank you again for Your kindness. Please continue to pray for your speedy recovery. “

Preeti Maheshwari, a primary school teacher at an international school of science and technology in Shenzhen, China, mother of two daughters, suffers from coronavirus pneumonia, type 1 respiratory failure, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) and septic shock. It was taken on January 11th. Preeti is currently being treated in the intensive care unit of the Shekou Hospital in Shenzhen. 41-year-old Preeti moved to China in 2017 to have better career opportunities.

Advertisement

According to her relative Manish Thapa, she needed 10 lakh Chinese yuan, which corresponds to 1 crore in Indian currency. Aware of the high cost, Thapa, an Amazon employee in Bangalore, appealed to the crowdfunding platform ImpactGuru.com for healthcare. People volunteered for help and within £ 10 lakh was raised within 10 days.

According to the doctors, Preetis lung shows the first signs of recovery, although she continues to receive life-sustaining and critical treatments. However, it is located outside the ECMO machine (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) and is conscious.

However, Preeti continues to have a high fever, doctors have given a new dose of antibiotics and wrapped them in ice sheets. You have taken fresh blood and body fluid samples for further testing for bacterial and viral infections. Preeti is currently on a ventilator, is supported by external oxygen, and dialysis and blood purification will also continue.

“Physicians started wheelchair therapy for 60 minutes on Monday mornings and evenings. Physicians are confident that with early signs of lung recovery, they will be able to remove the ventilator in a week.” said Thapa as he spoke to IANS.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

subjects

Advertisement