The ACT emergency services authority issued an emergency warning to residents of Tharwa at 4:30 p.m., saying it was too late to leave and seek shelter immediately.

“The fire can pose a threat to all lives directly on its way,” said the council. “The inhabitants of these suburbs are in danger and must seek immediate shelter when the fire approaches.”

The fire also threatens properties in rural areas of the Boboyan, Apollo and Top Naas roads.

Residents of these areas are also told that it is too late to leave.

Tharwa is about a 10-minute drive from the southernmost suburb of Canberra, Banks.

Residents of Banks and neighboring suburbs Conder, Gordon and Calwell were asked to monitor the situation closely. At 5 p.m., they were told to activate their bushfire survival plans.

This is the latest alert from ACT ESA:

EMERGENCY WARNING – FIRE OF THE ORRORAL VALLEY – January 28, 2020, 6:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/JAwpjumfbs

January 28, 2020

Good evening, we are following the evolution of the situation with the bush fire that currently threatens the south of Canberra. The ACT government says it is the worst fire threat to Canberra since the 2003 fires devastated the city, killing 70 people and four lives. The fire is currently threatening Tharwa, a village of about 80 people located immediately south of Canberra. Residents have been warned that it is too late to leave and that they should seek refuge.

