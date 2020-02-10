Advertisement

A number of detailed maps have highlighted the extent of possible forest fires, floods, droughts, and floods that Europe could face by the end of the century without urgent measures to adapt to and combat global warming.

An average sea level rise of one meter by the end of the century – without measures to prevent flooding – would mean that 90% of the surface of Hull is under water, according to the European Environment Agency.

English cities such as Norwich, Margate, Southend-on-Sea, Runcorn and Blackpool can also cause floods that make up more than 40% of the urban area.

For the Dutch cities in the North Sea, including The Hague, Rotterdam and Leiden, an increase in sea level of an average of one meter was forecast, which is expected when emissions rise by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The model does not take into account the extensive flood protection measures of the Netherlands, although many other countries have not taken such measures.

Meanwhile, large areas of Spain, Portugal and France would struggle with desertification, with the worst-affected areas experiencing a two-and-a-half-fold increase in drought.

Hotter summers increase the risk of forest fires, which reached a record level in Sweden in 2018. If the emissions exceed 4 ° C, France, southern Germany, the Balkans and the Arctic Circle can be exposed to a greatly increased risk of fire. However, the absolute risk of fire would be highest in southern European countries where there are already fires.

Further north, the winters are getting wetter. If global warming is not limited to below 2 ° C, it could mean that part of Central and Eastern Europe, from Bratislava in the west to Yaroslavl in the east, in autumn and winter with a sharp increase in ” Heavy rain events “must count on century.

In some areas of Central and Eastern Europe, a 35% increase in heavy rain events is forecast, which means that heavy rainfall would occur more frequently.

Flood forecast area map. Photo: Center for Remote Sensing of Ice Sheets / Eurostat

Although the climate data have already been published, the EU agency has presented them for the first time with detailed maps on a website. For example, users can zoom in on small areas to see that a third of Hammersmith and Fulham in London could be flooded by 2071.

The Copenhagen-based agency hopes the cards will reach decision-makers in governments and EU institutions who would not normally read a detailed EEA report on the effects of the climate crisis.

“It is very urgent and we have to act now,” said Blaž Kurnik, an EEA expert on the effects of climate change and adaptation.

Even if countries manage to contain the global rise in temperature, the available CO2 it would have an impact in the atmosphere, he said.

“The number of extreme events and sea level rise will continue to increase for up to a century over the next few decades,” said Kurnik. “In particular, rising sea levels can be problematic because they are still increasing due to past emissions and the current concentration of greenhouse gases.”

The agency wants governments to focus on adapting to inevitable global warming. “Adaptation will be crucial in the next decades of the century. Even if we can raise the temperature by 2 ° C, the adjustment will be crucial for the next decades. “

The EEA has concluded that it is possible to keep global temperatures 2 ° C below pre-industrial levels as long as emissions peak in the next 15 to 29 years.

Maintaining a more demanding 1.5 ° C threshold requires emissions to peak in the next three to 13 years. In both cases there is a 50% chance that the temperature will be exceeded.