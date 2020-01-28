FinMin reduces the pressure on PSB heads during fraud checks

Advertisement

The heads of public banks are no longer personally responsible for meeting various deadlines set for high-value fraud cases, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

“The government has now changed its 2015 framework for high-value fraud and lifted the personal responsibility of general managers and directors of public banks (PSBs) to meet various mandatory deadlines,” the ministry said Tuesday.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has delegated powers to the Boards of PSBs to establish a mechanism to ensure compliance with the various deadlines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). Circulars. This changes the Ministry of Finance’s notice of May 13, 2015 to the effect that overall responsibility for meeting the various deadlines lies with the bank bosses.

Experts pointed out that the statement only specified that bank bosses would not be held responsible for failure to meet deadlines and would not, if at all, exempt them from fraud. “It’s more of a procedural matter and clarification will really help. However, it would be inappropriate to assign fraud or negligence that is also attributable to the managers of public sector banks, “said Ashvin Parekh, Managing Partner at Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services.

The Treasury also asked banks to set up a body to monitor the progress of disciplinary and internal vigilance procedures against bankers. The government separately instructed the banks on January 27 to set up a committee of senior officials to monitor the progress of the pending disciplinary and internal vigilance cases, as delays in the process affect workers’ morale and inefficiencies cause the system, “the ministry said on Tuesday.

Mint reported on December 28 that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had instructed the banks to set up committees composed of directors-general representatives to investigate the ongoing vigilance-related cases.

This, according to the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, is part of the measures to protect banks’ business decisions. “The Treasury has repeatedly assured bankers that adequate measures will be taken to protect the honest business decisions they make and that a distinction will be made between real business mistakes and fault,” the statement added.

The ministry pointed out that the police had to obtain prior approval under section 17A of the Anti-Corruption Law before investigating an officer. This change in law was passed by Parliament in 2018.

According to the ministry statement, the Central Vigilance Commission has also set up the Banking and Financial Fraud Advisory Board to perform a mandatory initial investigation into suspected fraud cases of over £ 50m involving public officials who are ranked one Director general and equals are over.

A January 15 CVC statement said it had formed the Bank Fraud Advisory Board in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and later renamed it ABBFF.

Mint reported on December 28 that Sitharaman had assured bankers that it would not be bothered by investigative officials.

