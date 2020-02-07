Find out which teams have the best chance of deep playoffs when the CIF-SS playoff pairings for basketball, soccer and girls are released this weekend

Advertisement

The CIF Southern Section Open Division’s basketball teams should be released on Friday, but may not be announced until Sunday morning as the teams are still in the bubble and still have games to play.

However, teams from the San Gabriel Valley, Pasadena or Whittier Area are not expected to be in the top eight boys or girls to represent the Open Division when the playoffs begin next week.

No surprise. Damien’s boys and Keppel’s girls have been part of the big dance in recent years, but both will be in their respective playoff divisions when the pairings are announced.

On Saturday, the CIF-SS publishes the playoff pairings for girls ‘water polo playoffs at 9 a.m., followed by the boys and girls’ soccer pairings at 10 a.m.

The basketball playoff clips for boys and girls will be released around noon on Sunday.

in the Jungensozcer, Almont league champion Schurr is expected to be among the top 4 players in division 4, and Valle Vista league champions Baldwin Park and Montview league champions Nogales should be in the top 4 Include players in Division 5.

La Canada and Bishop Amat are also two teams that have had strong seasons and have battled for Division 5 titles.

Miramonte League champion Ganesha could be the first or second seed in Division 6, and one team to watch is Northview. The Vikings were number 1 in Division 7 during the week, but finished fourth in the Valle Vista league and would need a large berth, which is not likely.

in the Girls soccer, Flintridge Sacred Heart is expected to be among the top 4 seeds in Division 2, and Flintridge Prep, which has been number 1 in Division 3 for weeks, should block the top seeds.

Del Rio League champion California could be in the top two in Division 5, and Gabrielino and Marshall are expected to be in the top four in Division 6. Gabrielino should be the first after an undefeated regular season.

In water polo for girls, Glendora and La Serna could take the first four places in Division 4, while California could take the first two places in Division 5.

Pasadena could be in the top four in Division 6 and in the top four in Division 7 under La Salle.

in the Boys basketball Since Damien couldn’t make the Open Division, he could take the first four places in Division 1, but would have to win against Los Osos on Friday evening to have a realistic chance.

In Division 2A, the Sububurban League champion, Sonora, and the Palomares League champion, Bonita, should take the first four places due to their records and the fantastic results on the track.

Renaissance Academy is the best placed team in the 4AA division and should get the first place.

in the girls basketball, Most of the regional teams that have had great seasons and have worked all season have the longest chances in difficult divisions, which could mean that they will drop out prematurely.

Though Flintridge Prep, Los Altos, Pasadena and St. Paul had a solid season, they’re in a stacked Division 2AA and everyone could have trouble making deep runs.

Flintridge Prep (22-4) was recognized as the best-placed team of the SGV, but only finished 8th in 2AA this week and Los Altos finished 25-2 and only finished 10th in the final vote.

Even Keppel, the champion of the Almont League, is in Division 1 and was not counted in the final vote.

If you’re wondering about Palomare’s Co-League champions Glendora and Bonita, they’re both among the best on-site, but they’re in playoff divisions that don’t give them a big chance in deep runs. Glendora is in Division 1 and Bonita is in Division 2AA. None of the teams was scored in the final vote.

However, there are still some local teams in the lower divisions with strong chances of reaching the final.

Whittier Christian is hoping for the top 4 in Division 2A, and although Bishop Amat is sixth in the division, he finished last in the Del Rey League.

La Salle finished fourth in the 4AA division this week, but may have lost one of the first four places after losing to St. Paul on Tuesday.

Marshall could take first place in 4A and Rio Hondo Prep could get one of the first four places.

Ganesha is the top seed in Division 5A and the Giants should get the top seed after winning the Miramonte League title.