Finally, Netflix offers users the option to disable autoplay

Advertisement

Tired of running for the remote control before another episode of the show you’re watching is automatically played? Netflix hears you loud and clear and has adjusted its features so that users can turn off auto play.

Don’t worry, for those who like the ease of use, it’s still available as an option. For those who don’t like it, the streaming giant now offers the option to disable auto play for the next episodes and preview trailers while surfing.

Advertisement

The update could be part of Netflix’s efforts to compete with new streaming services. Netflix is ​​reported to have lost a million subscribers to Disney + in December, along with the exit of popular content like Friends. The streaming giant, however, is far from spoiling as they continue to develop popular content, such as Taylor Swift’s recent documentary Miss Americana and the upcoming third season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

You can still play your favorite Netflix shows with or without autoplay enabled.

Netflix has announced that users will now have the option to disable auto-play on the home screen. (Source: https://t.co/jtURdqN9aQ) pic.twitter.com/UAYNZrRDUo

– DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 6, 2020