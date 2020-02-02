Filthy Wealthy: Fox's Soapy Family Drama adds Steven Pasquale in Recast

Advertisement

Fox will add another person to Filthy Wealthy in the upcoming TV season.

The ubiquitous Steven Pasquale has joined the fake household drama and changed The Workplace’s alum, David Denman, our sister site Deadline Reviews.

Filthy Wealthy makes its mid-season debut and focuses on the fallout after the patriarch of a mega-rich southern household (famous for its incredibly profitable Christian television community) was killed in a plane crash. Nevertheless, his spouse and household are shocked when he is taught that he has fathered three illegitimate adolescents, all of whom are registered in his will and which jeopardize their identity and property.

Pasquale will take over part of Rev. Paul Luke Thomas, a Sunshine Community minister who is described as loved, influential and brave.

Filthy Wealthy is run by Intercourse and Metropolis Kim Cattrall and This Is Us Gerald McRaney. Aubrey Greenback (Battle Creek), Corey Cott (The Good Battle) and Mark L. Younger (The Comeback) complete the primary ensemble.

Although Pasquale is best recognized for his work on Rescue Me, his most recent TV title also includes Divorce, Doubt, and the freshly deleted authorized drama The Code.

