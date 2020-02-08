Advertisement

A year ago, we reported that film star Harrison Ford protested and annoyed climate protesters at a world government summit in Dubai. Now he’s back when he advertises his new film Call of the Wild. “Our position in the world is basically poor due to our lack of moral leadership,” he told reporters in Mexico City. All because we refused to run the eco-social parade known as the Paris Agreement. [Hat tip: Breitbart]

Ford said he spoke slowly and monotonously, as if he were heavily medically diagnosed

“I certainly welcome Greta … her activism, her role in representing the interests of young people, and I admire her courage and steadfastness, and I also admire her ability to express herself.”

As usual, the left represents “science” and is somehow completely non-ideological.

“Science is ridiculed by people at ideological campsites. They reject wisdom, the discipline of science, in favor of a political point of view. ” Ford said. “And that has to stop. And I think young people around the world know that it has to stop and are able and willing to make sacrifices to achieve that.”

Liberals never find it creepy when actors say someone has to stop pushing an opposing voice to the left to silence their opposition. If liberalism or socialism sound like “science”, it is easier to censor conflicting views.

Ford concluded, “I greet young people. I greet Greta’s role in leading young people, and I see the threat to the natural world as the greatest threat to humanity.”

He also said:They are a moral army and the most important thing we can do for them is to get hell out of their way, ”

It is fascinating that a film star without a degree in science celebrates the “wisdom” and “discipline” of science in one breath when cheering a 17-year-old school dropout without a degree in science. The “young people” that Ford is promoting have no academic degrees. At this “ideological campsite” you don’t have to know all of science as long as you are on the “right side of history”.