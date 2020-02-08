Advertisement

SINGAPORE – Filipino Ambassador Joseph Yap urged the Filipinos to remain calm but vigilant after Singapore raised the disease alert level one level to “Code Orange” due to the emerging corona virus threat.

“My personal appeal to all of our Kababayans (compatriots) is to stay calm, not to panic, but to be vigilant. The spread of the virus is likely to get worse before it gets better, ”Yap told Rappler on Saturday February 8th.

Advertisement

According to Yap, around 200,000 Filipinos work in Singapore – 40% as domestic service providers and 60% as service providers and specialists.

“I would like to emphasize that Code Orange encourages us to drop off or postpone larger gatherings, avoid crowded places, and take more measures to prevent infections. Let us all do our part and contribute to the general efforts of the Singapore government to address the problem, ”added the Ambassador.

Code Orange refers to the third-highest tier in Singapore’s four-tier color-coded outbreak system developed by Singapore after fighting Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003.

Under the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) of Singapore, Code Orange means that “the disease is serious and easily spreads from person to person, but has not spread widely and is contained in Singapore.”

With the exception of the 64 novel coronavirus cases on board a Japanese cruise ship, Singapore has the highest number of novel coronavirus cases outside of China, based on data from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday, February 7. However, no deaths have been reported with this virus in Singapore.

In China there are at least 31,211 of the 31,481 novel coronavirus cases worldwide. At least 637 people have died in China as a result of the novel corona virus, one in the Philippines.

Panic buying in Singapore

Singapore’s code statement in orange on Friday prompted locals to look for food and collect vitamins, disinfectants, tissue, and instant noodles just hours after the announcement.

Many Singaporeans compared panic buying to the “zombie apocalypse,” which they believe is typical of their “Kiasu” culture – a fear of losing in this highly competitive country.

The Singaporean government was so concerned about the panic buying that it issued a recommendation on Friday. “Be responsible and don’t hear any objects. Panic and overbought supplies deprive others who really need these things, ”said the Singaporean government.

In a video message on Saturday, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned Singaporeans: “Anxiety can do more harm than the virus. It can panic us or do things that make things worse, e.g. B. Spread rumors on the Internet, hoard face masks or food or hold certain groups responsible for the outbreak. “

Singapore raised the Dorscon code orange after it was determined that some of the 33 novel coronavirus positive cases in the country were not related to previous coronavirus cases or recent trips to China.

Does Code Orange mean that the Philippines also regulates travel from and to Singapore, as the Philippines did with mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau? The Philippines has recently banned Filipinos from traveling to mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, while Filipinos coming from these areas have to be quarantined for 14 days.

Yap said the embassy is postponing a possible travel ban to and from Singapore from the Philippine government.

“However, if asked by Manila for our opinion, since we are more aware of the situation here in Singapore, we would suggest that travel advice is not currently required. Although the virus is prevalent in the community, the prevalence of the virus is still very limited at 33, according to the last count, and the well-organized efforts of the Singapore government to contain it, which I find extremely remarkable, should be limited to one Minimum reduce chances of widespread infection, ”said Yap.

Read our full questions and answers with the Ambassador below:

Rappler: How well is the message prepared for possible cases of coronavirus in the Philippines here in Singapore?

AMBASSADOR YAP: Basically, the best preparation we do is to be willing to provide information, that is, to ensure that the reminders and advice of both our government and the host country regarding preventive measures are properly communicated to all Filipinos in Singapore.

The Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) provides daily updates on host government efforts to curb the spread of the virus. We encourage all of our Kababayans here in Singapore to do their part by keeping up to date and doing their part to support general efforts to curb spread.

The embassy regularly informs the Filipino community via its website and Facebook page.

Rappler: What coordination is the Filipino embassy doing here with the Singaporean government to protect our Filipino workers here, especially domestic workers?

AMBASSADOR YAP: I share your particular interest in the safety of our domestic workers. But remember that the virus does not discriminate against anyone. So our memories are directed towards all of our Kababayans here in Singapore.

Before the Ministry of Health convened a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps last Wednesday, we had already made arrangements with them to immediately find out whether a Filipino citizen was incarcerated for 201 nCoV infection. I personally met with a ministry official on February 3 to formally submit our application and to receive some information about Singapore’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus and establish communication channels.

The reminders and guidelines issued by the Singapore Ministry of Health apply to all foreign workers, including Filipino ones: personal hygiene, social responsibility, personal health monitoring, and postponement or cancellation of major events.

The embassy also coordinated with the MOH to ensure that our Filipino medical personnel at the forefront are adequately protected when performing their work. We have received assurance from MOH that all necessary precautions and protocols to protect all medical personnel are in place.

Another request that we have forwarded to the Ministry of Health is to immediately inform us (Philippine Embassy) whether a Filipino citizen has been infected and detained so that our help for SOP members can be activated, which will result in coordination with the Family of the infected person and the surveillance covers of his state of health.

We will respond according to the needs of the person concerned and in coordination with the host country.

The embassy has already organized itself internally. We have set up a task force responsible for the action plans to solve the problem.

Rappler: Is the Philippine government considering a travel ban to and from Singapore in light of the code statement orange? Why or why not?

AMBASSADOR YAP: Each country makes a decision based on its national interest. We leave it up to our national government officials to make a decision. However, if asked by Manila for our opinion, since we are more aware of the situation here in Singapore, we would suggest that no travel advice is currently required. Although the virus is prevalent in the community, the prevalence of the virus is still very limited at 33, according to the last count, and the well-organized efforts of the Singapore government to contain it, which I find extremely remarkable, should be limited to one Minimum reduce chances of widespread infection. For this reason, the current situation does not require such advice.

Rappler: What security tips or maybe security tips can you give our Kababayans, since Singapore is under the orange code?

YAP: My personal appeal to all of our Kababayans is to stay calm, not to panic, but to be vigilant. The spread of the virus is likely to get worse before it gets better. The Singapore government and the MOH are aware of the situation. You have a task force with several ministries that coordinates Singapore’s response to this virus. They are very well organized and have the added benefit of surviving the SAR outbreak.

Let us religiously adhere to the guidelines of the host government, particularly with regard to monitoring our personal health, good personal hygiene, and tips on preventing virus infection.

I want to emphasize that Code Orange encourages us to drop off or postpone larger gatherings, avoid crowded places, and take more measures to prevent infections. Let us all do our part and contribute to the general efforts of the Singapore government to address the problem

To learn more about the spread of the virus in Singapore, we recommend that you visit the MOH website: www.moh.og.sg. You can also send us an email ([email protected]com) or call us on our hotline: 9072 2797

Please also read and follow the information published regularly by the embassy on our website and Facebook page. – Rappler.com