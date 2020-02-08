Filipino returnees from Hubei, China, are returning to the 14-day quarantine

Advertisement

The repatriates and the team to bring them home are quarantined for 14 days in the New Clark City Athletes’ Village

Published on February 9, 2020 at 7:19 am

MANILA, Philippines – A group of repatriates from the Hubei province of China, the epicenter of an outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), is back in the Philippines on Sunday morning, February 9.

The State Department tweeted: “The escape from Wuhan City is here!”

– DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) February 8, 2020

Department of State (DFA) and Department of Health (DOH) officials previously said the repatriates would be taken to New Clark City Athletes’ Village and quarantined for 14 days with the repatriation team.

The team of government officials left Clark on Saturday, February 8, at 10:15 p.m. on a charter flight from the Royal Air Charter Service that arrived at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in the early morning of February 9. Rappler.com