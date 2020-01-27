Filipino fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Araneta Coliseum
MAMBA OUT. Filipino fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant in the Araneta Coliseum. Photo from Twitter / @ TheBigDome

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans joined the entire basketball world to mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Some dressed in Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys, fans went to the Araneta Coliseum to pay homage to the icon, which was killed in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and 7 others.

Photograph by Ben Nabong / Rappler

Candles that make up No. 8 and No. 24 were lit while the fans put on sweaters, caps and shoes with the names and logos of Bryant and the Lakers.

Photo from Twitter / @ TheBigDome

Loud chants from “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” then reflected in the Purple and gold-lit Big Dome, where he played in exhibition games several times.

#MambaOut #TheBigDome pic.twitter.com/qaKckf1Jby

– SmartAranetaColiseum (@TheBigDome) January 27, 2020

A large sail with Bryant’s photo on it was set up when fans wrote their messages for the ‘Black Mamba’.

Photograph by Ben Nabong / Rappler

In Pasay City, the Mall of Asia also paid tribute to Bryant by illuminating his giant globe purple with the No. 24.

Bryant, five-time NBA champion, remains one of the Filipino’s most loved basketball players.

He was a frequent visitor to the Philippines, who flew to Manila for the first time in 1998 and returned in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2013.

Kobe Bryant tribute. Photo from Twitter / @ TheBigDome

After his retirement in 2016, Bryant visited the country again in the same year.

Bryant is survived by wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia Diamante, Bianka Bella and Capri Kobe. – Rappler.com

.

