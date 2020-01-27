Filipino fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Araneta Coliseum

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans joined the entire basketball world to mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Some dressed in Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys, fans went to the Araneta Coliseum to pay homage to the icon, which was killed in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and 7 others.

Candles that make up No. 8 and No. 24 were lit while the fans put on sweaters, caps and shoes with the names and logos of Bryant and the Lakers.

Loud chants from “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” then reflected in the Purple and gold-lit Big Dome, where he played in exhibition games several times.

#MambaOut #TheBigDome pic.twitter.com/qaKckf1Jby

– SmartAranetaColiseum (@TheBigDome) January 27, 2020

A large sail with Bryant’s photo on it was set up when fans wrote their messages for the ‘Black Mamba’.

In Pasay City, the Mall of Asia also paid tribute to Bryant by illuminating his giant globe purple with the No. 24.

Bryant, five-time NBA champion, remains one of the Filipino’s most loved basketball players.

He was a frequent visitor to the Philippines, who flew to Manila for the first time in 1998 and returned in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2013.

After his retirement in 2016, Bryant visited the country again in the same year.

Bryant is survived by wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia Diamante, Bianka Bella and Capri Kobe. – Rappler.com

