Filipino among new coronavirus patients in the UAE

(UPDATED) The new cases reported on February 8 are 7 coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates, according to the Emirates News Agency

Published on February 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

Updated February 8, 2020 at 3:50 p.m.

DUBAI (UPDATED) – The Department of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates (MoHAP) announced two new cases of coronavirus involving a Filipino and a Chinese on Saturday, February 8, the Emirates News Agency said ( ENA) with.

The ministry said, “The new cases of Chinese and Filipino citizenship are under surveillance and require medical care in accordance with the highest health standards in the country.”

ENA quoted MoHAP as saying that “patients were identified by the continuous periodic screening performed according to the World Health Organization (WHO) standards for people with symptoms of the new coronavirus”.

The Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Philippine headquarters are in Abu Dhabi.

The Philippine ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Hjayceelyn Aurora Quintana, said the embassy would “fully coordinate the case with health officials,” even though it reminded the community to “always adhere to hygiene protocols.”

The 2 new cases result in 7 coronavirus cases in the UAE.

The ministry said that all healthcare facilities will continue to report any new cases of suspected coronavirus. (READ: United Arab Emirates Reports First Cases of New Corona Virus in the Middle East)

On February 1, MoHAP reported a new case of coronavirus infection, 4 days after it was revealed that a family of four from China was affected by the disease.

There are approximately 750,000 Filipinos in the UAE. (READ: Filipinos in the UAE urged government to take action against the virus.) – Rappler.com