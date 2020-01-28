Fil-Am Williams bursts out in the 2nd half while Mighty Dubai wins

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Mikey Williams reintroduced himself into the world when Mighty Sports Philippines defeated Beirut Sports Club Lebanon, 91-77, on Wednesday, January 29 to beat the elimination round of Dubai’s 31st international basketball championship.

The Fil-Am guard broke out for 22 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists on a 6-of-8 clip of 3-point land while the Philippine team to a 4-0 slate to top Group A on the way to the knockout quarter final rode Friday, January 30.

Advertisement

There Mighty will be confronted with the 4th placed team of Group B, which has yet to be determined from publication.

From an up and down first half for Mighty where Beirut led 37-36, Williams raised the fire after a break as he turned off the light against the unfortunate Lebanese defense.

The streaky shooter scored 11 of his 22 total points with 3 triples in the 3rd quarter alone when Mighty changed a one-point deficit to a 15-point lead, 69-54, en route to the final frame.

It was all powerful from there because it pushed the lead to 17, 78-61, from a Thirdy Ravena free throw at the 7:08 mark of the 4th.

Beirut only came close to 10 points, 68-78, before the team coached by Charles Tiu closed the door on the return of his enemies for good.

Renaldo Balkman stopped Williams’ scoring explosion with 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block, while fellow former NBA veteran Andray Blatche flirted with a triple-double of a 12-marker, 13-board, 7-dime line.

Beirut import Jerom Johnson led the losing effort with a game-high 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting.

The scores

Mighty Sports 91: Williams 22, Balkman 20, Moore 14, Blatche 12, Malonzo 10, Kendrick 6, Ravena 5, Go 2, Yeo 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Ildefonso 0, Belga 0

Beirut 77: Johnson 30, Rustom 19, Hawkins 11, Mehzer 5, Chamoun 5, Ezzaddine 3, Aboud 2, Ziade 2, Abdel Masih 0

Quarters: 21-24, 36-37, 69-54, 91-77

– Rappler.com

.

Advertisement