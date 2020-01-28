Fil-Am girls basketball coach at 9 deaths in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, USA – Filipino-American basketball coach Christina Mauser, one of the 9 victims of the helicopter crash who claimed the life of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter on Sunday, January 26.

Mauser’s nationality was confirmed by the North American agency of ABS-CBN, through its cousin Melanie Ramil.

Advertisement

Bryant tapped the 38-year-old to give defense in Gianna Bryant’s Mna Academy basketball team.

Her husband Matt told about his family situation on both social media and media.

“I have 3 small children and am trying to figure out how to navigate through life with 3 children and without a mother,” Matt told NBC News.

The couple is both basketball coaches at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, California.

NBA legend Bryant, 41, died in the crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on their way from his stay in Orange County to a youth basketball academy – Mamba Academy – northwest of Los Angeles.

John Altobelli, 56, the head baseball coach of Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California, also died in the crash with his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa.

The college confirmed their death in a statement.

“John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but also to baseball,” said athletic director Jason Kehler of the college in a statement. “He really personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion he put into play, but more importantly his athletes, was unparalleled – he treated them like family.”

Mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester lived in Orange County and died in the crash, saying family and friends.

“They had to get into the helicopter today for convenience. They usually drove by car,” grandmother Catherine George of Payton told NBC.

Ara Zobayan, a commercial helicopter pilot and flight instructor, flew with Bryant’s private helicopter when it crashed into a hill near Los Angeles and burst into flames, according to media reports and tribute posted online.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter that boarded the 9 victims struck a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. – With reports from Agence France-Presse / Rappler.com

.

Advertisement