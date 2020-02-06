Fighters supported by Turkey are pushing Syrian troops out of the key city

Advertisement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens violence against Syrian government forces if they do not return to an earlier ceasefire in northern Syria by the end of the month. (AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici)

Syrian opposition fighters, supported by Turkish artillery fire, drove government troops from a key city in northwestern Syria after the soldiers had fought their way on Wednesday, a group of observers and activists said.

The government attack occurred despite the Turkish president’s threat to use force if the Syrian army did not withdraw by the end of the month. It followed only a few days after rare and direct clashes between Turkish and Syrian troops in Syria, in which 20 soldiers were killed.

The city of Saraqeb lies at the intersection of two major highways, one connecting the Syrian capital Damascus to the north and the other connecting the west and east of the country.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Baladi news broadcaster reported that Syrian government troops marched into Saraqeb the evening after an intense day of fighting with opposition fighters that surrounded several Turkish observation posts.

Later on Wednesday, the Observatory reported clashes between Syrian troops and opposition fighters in the city. Turkish troops stationed north of Saraqeb shell Syrian troops north and west of the city, and the opposition’s counterattack successfully pushed Syrian troops back to the southern outskirts, the observatory said.

The Syrian state Al-Ikhbariya TV said that government troops circled Saraqeb after approaching the city from three directions. A few opposition fighters were reportedly still in the city while the opposition-led Shaam news agency refused to allow Syrian troops to enter Saraqeb.

Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces have been advancing in Idlib, the rebels’ last stronghold, since December. They fought to open the Damascus-Aleppo highway, which has been blocked by rebels since 2012. Saraqeb is the last major city held by rebels on its way.

Turkey is a strong supporter of some rebel groups in northwest Syria. It has a dozen Idlib military observation posts set up under a 2018 agreement with Russia, a key supporter of Assad, to monitor a ceasefire that has since collapsed.

In the past few days, Ankara has sent new troops and equipment and new posts around Saraqeb to prevent them from falling into the hands of the Syrian government.

“If the (Assad) regime does not withdraw to areas behind the observation posts, Turkey will be forced to take matters into its own hands,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to members of his ruling party. He spoke after Monday’s unusual clashes that left seven Turkish and 13 Syrian soldiers dead.

Erdogan said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a nighttime phone call Tuesday that Syrian forces must withdraw to a point agreed in a 2018 ceasefire agreement.

Russia and Turkey agreed on a demilitarized zone in Idlib, where Ankara and Moscow would use their forces to enforce a ceasefire and clear the highways blocked by rebel control. This ceasefire and subsequent ceasefires did not survive repeated bouts of violence.

“This is a new era in Syria. Nothing can stay as the blood of the Turkish soldier was shed, ”said Erdogan. “If the security of our soldiers in Idlib cannot be guaranteed, no one can deny our right to ensure it ourselves.”

During their advance on Saraqeb, Syrian troops surrounded four Turkish observatories, the observatory and news opponents said.

It was not clear what happened to the Turkish observation point or its soldiers. There was no immediate comment from Turkish officials.

The observatory said opposition fighters had withdrawn from the city first under heavy bombing. Then clashes between government forces and opposition fighters broke out further east of the highway north of Saraqeb on Wednesday evening when opposition forces drove the troops under Turkish fire.

The opposition-led Baladi News Network reported for the first time that the city had come under Syrian control. Later it was only said that government troops surrounded the city on three sides without going into detail.

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported that four civilians were killed in the shelling of an Aleppo neighborhood in the north on the highway.

The United States, Britain and France asked for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to escalate the situation in northwest Syria. The open meeting is slated to take place on Thursday and will include a briefing by UN Special Representative for Syria, Geir Pedersen, and United Nations Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock, diplomats said Wednesday before an official announcement.

The United Nations warned on Wednesday of a deterioration in the humanitarian situation in the northwest.

Around 586,000 people have been displaced since December 1, and over 100,000 others are “at immediate risk of displacement,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

He said that many displaced people fled with their clothing on their backs and that food, shelter, water, sanitation and education are pressing priorities. A humanitarian plan for the next six months to help up to 800,000 people in the northwest includes around $ 336 million, Dujarric said.

