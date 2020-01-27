Female superstars reportedly upset Santina Marella took on WWE Royal Rumble Spot

Advertisement

Santino Marella returned to the Royal Rumble for one night as Santina Marella, his sister. This drag entry was nice for fans who remember the gadget, but others might not have been as amused.

Oh, you didn’t know Patreon released a free audio that you can check out here. Some WWE female superstars have been reported to be unhappy

“I was also told that a lot of female Superstars were crazy about Santina. That is true. They were not happy with it. ”

He did not say which Superstars were unhappy. Maybe some NXT superstars or other main line talents didn’t appreciate a man taking a place in their rumble. This could be especially true if they weren’t included in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

At least Santina was able to relive part of the history of WrestleMania with Beth Phoenix and rectify this long-standing problem of Miss WrestleMania.

