Felicity Huffman was released from prison eleven days after being released for two weeks

Actress Felicity Huffman was released from California federal prison on Friday after spending less than two weeks behind bars for her role in the major school admissions scandal.

Former star “Determined Housewives” told the Federal Correctional Establishment in Dublin, California, that she should begin her 14-day prison term on October 15. However, he was released early because the sentence was intended for inmates released on weekends. Sally Swarts, a spokeswoman for the prison, advised The Publish.

As part of the reporting, the Bureau of Prisons could fire an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday.

Huffman should first be released from the women’s prison on Sunday with low security.

The 56-year-old Huffman, married to his colleague William H. Macy, pleaded for Could to pay a $ 15,000 bribe to the now infamous scandal mastermind William “Rick” Singer for one of the points to raise her daughter’s college entrance exam.

The video, only received from The Publish, confirmed that the Emmy winner, who had an inexperienced prison, spoke to Macy as she walked around a fenced yard of the last weekend in prison.

Martha Stewart, who had been serving a five-month prison sentence in 2004 after being convicted of guilty securities negligence against the government, recently mentioned that Huffman looked “pretty sloppy” even though he was detained.

Huffman is simply not the only well-known actress involved in the school admissions scandal.

Former TV star “Full Home”, Lori Loughlin, and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted as part of the program.

The couple are accused of having paid the singer $ 500,000 to take her daughters to the College of Southern California.

Loughlin and Giannulli have not pleaded responsibly.