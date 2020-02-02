Felicity Huffman: Networks Fights For Score After Prison Interview With Star Determined Housewives

Advertisement

Felicity Huffman may also be a convicted offender, but she is TV Gold for information networks.

Everyone, from Anderson Cooper from CNN to George Stephanopoulos from ABC and Savannah Guthrie from NBC, wooed the shameful television star in a low-security prison in San Francisco, California, before her 11-day prison sentence, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, Gayle King argued that “CBS This Morning” was much less “salacious” than the competition’s exhibits.

In Might, the actress “Determined Housewives” claimed responsibility in a nationwide conspiracy approval scandal for fraud. She admitted she paid $ 15,000 to cheat on her daughter’s SAT exam.

However, TMZ sources report that Huffman has not determined whether she will conduct an interview at all and may be able to unsubscribe. She served only eleven days of her two-week prison sentence and still has 250 hours to serve the group.