Felicity Huffman gets out of LA prison for the first time since he was released

Advertisement

Felicity Huffman swapped her prison green for a black swimsuit on her first public outing since her release on Monday.

Former star “Determined Housewives”, who sprang up from California’s federal prison on Friday, was photographed with her husband William H. Macy on a visit to a Los Angeles courthouse.

The 56-year-old Huffman wore a black jacket, pants, flats and dark sunglasses and had his hair straightened again to a good knot.

Advertisement

The Oscar-nominated actress is likely to be on probation for a year after completing her time paying a $ 15,000 bribe for the upgrade.

Huffman served only 11 of her 14-day prison term for serving in the widespread school entry scandal – due to a cover that allows inmates to be released on a weekend or alternatively get out on a Friday.

She must effectively pay an additional $ 30,000 and do 250 hours of community service.

During her temporary stay at Slammer, Macy, 69, was confirmed by a video that was only received from The Put up. She was talking to the Emmy laureate as she walked around a fenced-in prison yard.

Martha Stewart, who was serving a five-month prison sentence in 2004 after being convicted of violating government secrecy, recently mentioned that Huffman looked “pretty sloppy” in her prison.