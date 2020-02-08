Federer, Nadal play to accommodate Cape Town audiences

Advertisement

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, according to organizers, attracted a world record audience for a tennis game when they played an exhibition at Cape Town Stadium on Friday February 7th.

The organizers said a verified attendance of 51,954 hit the 42,517 that Federer saw Alexander Zverev of Mexico play in Mexico City last November.

They also announced that the “Match in Africa” ​​raised $ 3.5 million for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports educational and sports programs for children in Africa.

“To have 51,954 spectators at a tennis game, I never thought I would be separated from something like that,” said Federer. “You don’t dream of that.”

Federer, who was accompanied by his South African mother Lynette, said his first appearance in South Africa was a special occasion.

“The first time here in Cape Town, South Africa, means so much more than just tennis,” he said.

Federer won 6: 4, 3: 6, 6: 3 in a game in which the players in the stadium built for the 2010 FIFA World Cup had to deal with cool, windy conditions.

The arena was full of enthusiastic fans who sang, clapped and made waves throughout the game.

“It’s a fantastic crowd, a fantastic stadium,” said Nadal, who played in South Africa for the first time since his youth.

“It is an unforgettable evening. We will probably never play again in such an atmosphere,” said Nadal. “I can’t thank the people here in Cape Town enough. They came here and created an unforgettable atmosphere.”

Earlier in the day, Federer and double partner Bill Gates Nadal and South African-born comedian Trevor Noah struck in a game with more flexible rules.

The ceremonial toss was carried out by Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, who presented Federer with a Springbok jersey.

The coin used was a 20-franc commemorative coin, minted with Federer’s face. He gave it to Kolisi.

Other well-known South African sports stars were the former Springbok captains John Smit and Jean de Villiers and the Olympic swimmer Ryk Neethling.

The Match is the sixth edition of the event organized by the Roger Federer Foundation and is taking place for the first time in Africa.

“There is so much anticipation that the game itself is almost forgotten,” said Federer before the game.

He said he spent child vacations in South Africa.

“The time I spent here as a child was incredible,” said Federer. “You would go out on the street and never come back for any reason because you have to chase that little tennis ball and chase your dreams.”

Tens of thousands of fans showed up early and were thrilled when Nadal and Federer hit practice balls on the stands.

A fan said she had brought a wedding ring that Federer should suggest. “I want to marry Roger,” she called.

In the early afternoon, Federer and Nadal played tennis with children from townships in Hout Bay.

The children are part of an afterschool activity program with Zip Zap Circus, in which the gross and fine motor skills are developed. – Rappler.com