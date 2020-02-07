Federal judge hits ICE practice of asking local police to arrest people

Advertisement

A Los Angeles federal judge this week made his final judgment in a long-standing immigration case, disrupting the way Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses local police to detain people he suspects are in the country illegally.

The judgment filed Wednesday by US district judge Andre Birotte formalized an earlier decision he made in September, which included a permanent injunction prohibiting ICE from using error-prone databases when delivering software. saying detainees, which are requests to the police to keep people who have been arrested in police custody for up to two days beyond their detention.

The previous decision also prevented ICE from making such requests to national and local law enforcement authorities in states where there is no explicit law authorizing the police to arrest or detain someone on an inmate’s immigration.

The decision, which applied to ICE activities in all but a few states, seemed to have enormous implications for the way the government targeted people to be deported. However, lawyers for the United States Department of Justice and the civil rights groups that brought the matter did not agree on whether the injunction should come into effect immediately, and the ICE gave no indication that she had changed her practices.

This week’s judgment removed all ambiguity.

According to the judgment, ICE has three months to “adopt and implement all policies, practices, training and system changes necessary to ensure consistent and effective compliance” with the judgment, wrote Birotte. The judge ordered government lawyers to provide him with evidence that he had implemented new policies.

“This ruling ensures that the ICE must abide by the court’s finding that the program it has had for decades is based on unconstitutional practices that must end,” said Jennie Pasquarella, attorney at American Civil Liberties Union, who helped litigate the case.

The class action alleged that the databases that officers use to deliver detainees are so seriously flawed by incomplete and inaccurate information that ICE officers should not be allowed to rely on them as the sole basis for keeping someone in detention.

Last year, the judge approved this assessment, finding that the databases often contained “incomplete data, significant errors or were not designed to provide information that would be used to determine a person’s removability.” “.

These errors, according to this decision, led to the arrest of American citizens as well as non-citizens in the country legally. From May 2015 to February 2016, of the 12,797 detainees detained during this period, 771 were released, according to ICE data. Of these 771, 42 were lifted because the person was an American citizen.

Birotte reiterated that his decision affects all requests for detention made by an ICE officer in the Central California district of the federal court system. This designation is important because it includes the Pacific Enforcement Response Center, an Orange County facility from which ICE officers send requests for detention to authorities in 43 states, Guam and Washington, D.C.

If ICE tries to move his detention operation to another facility, said Birotte, he must alert him in advance and the injunction will follow him to the new location.

All detainees held by the application center were also canceled by the judge’s decision. Pasquarella said it was not known how many people it affected, but said it was in the thousands.

Finally, Birotte gave ICE a month to alert the thousands of local and state police departments to which he sent requests for detention of his judgment and of “its impact on detainees issued by ICE”. He ordered ICE to post his conspicuous notice on its website and said the agency “will specifically inform these agencies that an inmate does not give legal authority to a local or state police officer for make a civil immigration arrest ”.

An ICE spokesperson declined to comment on the judgment and declined to say whether the ICE had changed its practice of issuing requests for detention yet. Instead, she referred reporters to a statement released by the White House on Friday.

“A single, unelected district judge in the central district of California has issued a groundless and legal injunction which, if not immediately lifted, will guarantee the release of countless illegal criminal aliens in our communities, putting citizens in danger, “the statement said. . “This decision undermines the pillars of immigration law enforcement and blocks traditional and vital law enforcement cooperation that has been going on for decades.”