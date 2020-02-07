Federal agencies: A man was shot in the face during the U.S. immigration operation

Advertisement

Federal authorities are investigating the shooting of a man in Brooklyn involving a U.S. immigration and customs officer, a case that triggers passions related to New York City conservation policy.

The shootout took place around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday in the neighborhood of Bensonhurst. Federal authorities attempted to arrest Gaspar Avendano-Hernandez, a Mexican accused of being unlawful in the country.

According to the ICE, two of his officers were “physically assaulted” during the arrest and taken to the hospital. At least one of the police opened fire during the confrontation and came across another man who was accused of interfering with the arrest of Avendano-Hernandez.

One of the officers was treated and released on Thursday evening while the other was still in the hospital.

The man, whose name was not published, received injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the authorities said. It was not clear whether he was armed.

ICE released a statement saying New York police arrested Avendano-Hernandez on Monday for alleging possession of a counterfeit instrument.

The federal authorities “tried to accommodate an immigration detainee for his deportation,” but he was released, ICE said in his statement.

“This forced the ICE officers to locate him on the streets of New York instead of in a safe prison,” said ICE.

The shootout takes place in an escalating dispute between the government of President Donald Trump and New York City over his conservation area policy. ICE has expressed disappointment over the past few weeks that the city has failed to meet the vast majority of its detention requests.

The government of Mayor Bill de Blasio has stated that it will only comply with the applications for custody of the accused after they have been convicted of a violent or serious crime. The city does not bring the accused to justice.

City Hall spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein said in an email that “an ICE officer shot someone and tried to point the NYPD minutes later”.

“If that’s no further evidence that you’re just a mouthpiece for a man who lies hundreds of times a day and doesn’t respect public security at all, I don’t know what it is,” she said.

