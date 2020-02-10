Advertisement

According to the United Nations, huge swarms of locusts have reached Uganda and Tanzania and threatened millions of people with hunger in an already fragile region.

Tanzania has discovered swarms in its northern border areas near Kilimanjaro and has set three planes to spray pesticides. This tactic is considered the most effective way to counter the spread of insects.

The Ugandan authorities have smuggled pesticides into the affected areas and mobilized thousands of troops.

“We use motorized sprayers, a drone, and manual sprayers,” said Stephen Byantwale, crop protection commissioner at the Department of Agriculture. “They (grasshoppers) spread like wildfire, so they’re a real, big threat.”

The outbreak in East Africa is the worst in decades and has already destroyed crops in Kenya and Somalia.

Climate experts have pointed out that unusually heavy rains, supported by a strong cyclone off Somalia in December, are a major factor in the crisis. The grasshoppers came from the Arabian Peninsula after cyclones threw large amounts of rain into the deserts of Oman, creating perfect breeding conditions.

Pest control sprayers in the desert near Garowe in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland in Somalia. Photo: Ben Curtis / AP

A particularly large swarm in northeast Kenya was 60 km long and 40 km wide. Even a small swarm of insects can consume enough food for 35,000 people in a day.

The infestation of the Arabian Peninsula has also hit India and Pakistan.

With more rainfall in the region in the coming weeks, experts fear that the number of grasshoppers, if left unchecked, could increase up to 500 times by June, when drier weather is expected.

One of the challenges is that many locusts breed in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland in Somalia. Much of the territory there is threatened or occupied by al-Shabaab, the Islamist extremist group. This makes it difficult or impossible to spray from the air to kill the insects.

A man walks through a flock of desert grasshoppers near Kitui, east of Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: Dai Kurokawa / EPA

A single swarm can contain up to 150 million grasshoppers per square kilometer of arable land, which corresponds to an area of ​​almost 250 soccer fields, the regional authorities said.

There are concerns for South Sudan, where almost half of the country suffers from hunger due to years of civil war.

Even before this outbreak, almost 20 million people in the entire East African region were exposed to a high level of food insecurity, which had been plagued by droughts and floods for a long time. Some analysts have attributed the grasshopper outbreak to climate change, although it is difficult to make a direct connection.

“We know that cyclones are the cause of swarms – and the frequency of cyclones in the Indian Ocean has increased in the past 10 years,” said Keith Cressman, Senior Locust Forecasting Officer at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). , earlier this month.

A local tour guide holds a handful of dead desert locusts after an invasion in the Shaba National Reserve in Isiolo, northern Kenya. Photo: Daniel Irungu / EPA

“Usually there is none or only one. So this is very unusual. It is difficult to directly relate to climate change, but if this trend of an increased cyclone frequency in the Indian Ocean continues, this will surely increase the swarm of locusts in the Horn of Africa to lead. “

The threat in East Africa comes from the desert grasshopper, one of several species that form swarms. There have been six large desert locust pests since the 1900s, the last of which was 1987-89. The last major increase in the number of locust plagues was in 2003-2005.