Fear TWD Recap: Goodbye and reparation [Spoiler] Really a goner?

Advertisement

Warning: the next one includes spoilers for Sunday Fear strolling useless, For those who just have to watch and want to be shocked, walk away like a radioactive growler is coming up to you.

I think we all felt pretty sure we could address the “fear of strolling” topic on Sunday. Even if “The Little Prince” put a number of characters in danger, nobody would really tear the mud apart. At least the color surprised me that “Still standing” means not only for a figure, but for one of many who are really close to our hearts, the loss of life. Whose fate was sealed? Learn more …

“OLLY OLLY OXEN FREE!” | When “Nonetheless Standing” began, Alicia, armed with her sharp Browning M1919 heat confusion, approached the children’s hiding place via the Walker blockade as easily as an experienced concert visitor navigates a mosh pit to reach the entrance row. Once there, Annie instructed her for the umpteenth time that the children would not take off with her. Why shouldn’t she just take the trail? “I have to do something good to make up for what I did,” Alicia mentioned in addition to the umpteenth time (although I may have been misplaced at this level, it could have been innocence). Later, as the children tried to restore the blockade that their aspiring rescuer had made a lot of, a few growlers loosened up and chased them back into the camp and to the rickety fence that surrounded it.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Morgan beamed Grace hoping that she would get into the fray and save Strand and Charlie. Since Grace was busy plugging in the generator to buy them all for a while to fly away before the reactor melted down, she instructed Morgan to go mainly to her home as a replacement. he could choose a car there. After saving Strand and Charlie, he gave them the car and drove off to get Grace. The generator had failed and they had at most 12 hours a day left, and he knew she was lying when she mentioned the positive. She wouldnâ € ™ t see him in the truck once she could fix it as best she could. At the same time, Al and June found that their getaway planes were leaking all the time and were now as dry as the season 2 desert. Fortunately, not only did Al know where to get a few aviation fuels, the trip to get there purchase could give her the opportunity to speak confidently to her buddy that she had met someone she would never see again. I allow you to take the lead and scoff at how they got here to uselessly end this dialogue, even though every second you spent chatting was one second closer to the nuclear reactor that is melting.

“I CAN DO THAT” | At the children’s headquarters, Alicia was surprised to see that her kidnappers’ weapons were not loaded – they had no ammunition to take off the pack Annie and Max had used to live. But that was fine, Alicia insisted. She could single-handedly beat the horde again while the kids hurried to safety. And in reality she did it. Unfortunately, she bought it from a radioactive stroller and fed his blood when she sent him off. It was contaminated in various sentences. What the hell? The present will actually kill one of its few authentic characters? Alicia is our Buffy Summers. She has to live.

At least she satisfied the children to live in. However, everyone quoted Kenny Rogers and said, “You need to know when to fold it,” and she bought Annie to adapt to bringing her friends to the truck. “I don’t know what you probably did, but you made up for it,” Annie Alicia radioed. “You will also be able to let go.” Man, that’ll hurt. Elsewhere, John showed Sherry’s farewell letter to her husband, who was anxious to be back by June and to get Dwight and himself back on the plane earlier than too late. And he took it pretty right, all problems were considered. Dwight specialized in “discovering something to live and live in” and stated that he would help John and his do-gooder staff. Maybe he would still discover his honey in addition to the way he did it. “Inaccessible s – occurs” in any case.

“ALICIA … SHE WAS BEAUTIFULLY CONVINCING” | Morgan chose Grace whether she appreciated it or not and found that she was not useless. I suppose knowing this is always useful. “So I won’t let you act the way you are,” he added. That night he called Eastman something and she concluded that she and Morgan had the same disadvantage: “They assume everyone else’s life is of added value than yours.” And the way she touched his shoulder I couldn’t, however, I wouldn’t be surprised if the widower got a curiosity for love.

When the truck stopped, Strand and Charlie arrived, adopted by Annie, Dylan, Max, and Annie’s post-apocalyptic travel agency. Alicia was still out in the woods, enjoying rat catchers with growls. When Morgan reached her on the walkie-talkie, she lied that she was fine. In response he urged – discuss a day late, a greenback quickly! – Perhaps serving was not the only purpose for which they still stood. Perhaps it had been assumed that they would also live their own lives. “Now you inform me,” she somehow avoided saying it. When the reactor sirens started to ring, Alicia remained informed of their location. The mid-season finale was clearly approaching. So what did you see as “standing still”? Is Alicia Toast? Can she be spared? Beat the feedback along with your ideas / fears.