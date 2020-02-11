Fear TWD Recap: Disgusting Airplane - And What The Youngsters Hid In The Finale!

Advertisement

Sunday’s Fear the Strolling Lifeless not only revealed a bevy of strollers who were taken out in a brand new and wonderfully splattering approach – a massive trace in the picture above – but also showed how extensive a secret was that the children kept from our merciful Samaritans and had admitted Strand and Daniel to … Hmm. Methods to put it … It allowed them to tackle their previous points. And for those who continue to study, I’ll let you know if that meant Daniel kept his promise to shoot Beach in the good looking face or not!

“YOU DIDN’T CHANGE” | After “Skidmark” opened with Daniel and his feline friend who had disarmed a bait that was meant to be shot … a stroller? Invaders? To say scary. After that, Ofelia’s father burned October 12th from his daily calendar, an important gesture that says that we would only learn later. (We’ll get there.) Later, Charlie crept in front of his fence and hid in a car so that she could open the gate for Strand, Wendell, and Sarah as quickly as Daniel had left. He left alone in the car with her! We later knew that Strand, Wendell and Sarah had broken through Daniel’s circle. “The place is the six pack?” Asked Victor, looking over the plane. “Brewski or belly?” Sarah answered. “‘Trigger you won’t discover here or here.” No, he meant the airplane ads – he couldn’t fly them without them. Oh crap – as everyone thought Daniel suspected Strand would try to steal the plane and took her away! What’s more, Daniel said over the radio, he knew Charlie was hiding in his car again. Not that she wanted to get angry. “I’ll save a lot from her,” he promised to his nemesis, “from you.”

When Dylan asked no questions when the truck stopped, he insisted to Morgan, Alicia, and Lucy that Al wasn’t on the other side of the growler’s wall. He even gave them coordinates for the place where he claimed a mysterious “she” that Al had surely set up a camp. So Morgan and Alicia set off, leaving Lucy and Dylan to fix the radio antenna and try to reach the beach … which was pouting about its setback in that very second. “Do you just want to sit there like a fool in a bathroom?” Sarah asked, asking him to look for nothing less than the gauges he wanted. In the meantime, Daniel and Charlie grew cautiously into quick friends. They connected via music and he admitted that he hadn’t been the one to set all the traps. But he disarmed her. Why? she asked. “You ask too many questions.” It was cute. Maybe not Negan / Judith cute but cute. Also, I don’t think it’s so bad that Daniel befriends a child like I do with Negan.

“WE FAKE THE WHOLE” | As soon as Dylan took a minute, he beamed at Max and Annie and found that the rulers had lowered part of their growler fence. However, Dylan was unable to guarantee this. So who had?!? On time, Max and Annie noticed a person in uniform sending strollers and forced to turn off and hide the radio. Out of fear, Dylan babbled with Lucy and Morgan and Alicia said over the radio that he and his siblings had been lying all along. Now Max and Annie wanted their support. Morgan and Alicia set out to find the children and just saved them earlier when they grew up to be a mid-season snack. As a replacement for a thank you, our heroes, surrounded by enough children with guns, bought themselves to stage a post-apocalyptic production of Lord of the Flies.

While serving Daniel to disarm a bait in a small grocery store, Charlie learned that he hadn’t killed the people in the house or killed anyone in the camp. He had inherited it from the one who killed her so that her problems would be on a shelf. Why were they still on a shelf? “It’s hard to see people these days,” said Daniel. Besides, as she quickly noticed, someone had come to his door and asked for help! In the past, when the bait may have been defused, Skidmark accidentally tricked pedestrians in the shop to crash into the entrance window. Since Daniel didn’t have enough ammunition to take them all out, he and Charlie drove slowly towards the warehouse, where he could place them quietly one after the other over the fence. A slight disadvantage, though … Since Charlie hadn’t come to open the gate, Sarah had put a huge gap in the fence so they could get the plane out!

“I’m sorry I tried to kill you” | OK, new plan, Daniel explained. Charlie raced away in the car and took the plane’s six-pack with her as he led the walkers away with his boombox. It was a great plan and he was working. However, Strand was not to be sacrificed to this approach just to teach him a lesson. It wasn’t about what went down the dam, Daniel insisted on the radio. It was about the approach that Strand’s lies had kept to Ofelia until it was too late to say what he wanted. (I’m not sure if Daniel risked his life to have Strand take the plane. But that has a lot to do with it. I’m not the one who interviewed Daniel Salazar.) Finally Charlie made the obvious statement that Strand & Co. wanted to help people and Daniel wanted to help, so WTH were they ready for it?

After Wendell and Sarah drove to Daniel’s help, they found that the SWAT’s machine guns weren’t working, so they couldn’t turn off the hikers who were approaching. Fortunately, Strand, who was dragging the plane behind his car, had a great, rough thought: he switched on the plane, just sat there afterwards, while the pedestrians all went straight into the blades. “Soup is on,” Sarah cracked. “Get the ladle.” After that the plane was blown up, we were instructed after the recovery. But no less than “I will not shoot you in the face,” assured Daniel Strand. Back in the warehouse, Daniel burned another day from his calendar and told Charlie what he wanted to tell his daughter: “This newspaper offers the opportunity to start over and do it right,” he said. (So ​​there is the mean of the gesture.) With that he was gone. “There’s a reason why I’ve been here for so long,” he said to Charlie in a way that basically didn’t involve any rationalization. “I have to go and take care of it.” She delivered to go with him, but he insisted that she stay behind with her friends and take care of Skidmark. No matter what was in the camp, it was hers, he mentioned – except for a cigar that someone had instructed him (was it beach as soon as it was?) To save a lot of money in case the problems got worse.

“IF HE CAN, YOU CAN” | Again, when the truck stopped, although Lucy was annoyed from studying from the beach that the plane at that level might just as well be a paper product, Dylan instructed her to just do what the pilot did in The Little Prince, and rebuild it. Get out of the babes’ mouths! Eventually, Morgan and Alicia found that the youth military, whom she actually thought was unharmed, were again the youth of the deceased at the campsite. While they were all trampling through the woods, we got a bittersweet spot from Jenny and Duane, then it was suddenly all people down! Above them appeared a helicopter with the identical interlocking brand that we saw in the premiere. The boys in uniform had arrived, Annie instructed Alicia. Why did they seem to be leaving now? “Maybe,” Annie ordered, “they bought what they came here for.” And I have to show her credit: she has a gift that makes all parts sound menacing!

So what did you think of “Skidmark”? The sudden influx of whippersnappers? Daniel’s and Strand’s armistice? And what unfinished business does Daniel have before graduation? I didn’t worry. You? Beat the feedback.