Fear TWD Cast talks about Alicia's fate, Morgan's romantic outlook and ... wedding bells for June and John?

In the event that you were scared when Fear the Strolling Useless’s Alicia was sprayed with radioactive zombie offal in the July 14 AMC episode, you weren’t alone. Alycia Debnam Carey admitted that she too panicked for a second when Solid went to the TVLine video suite San Diego Comedian-Con 2019.

“I called (the producers, how)” Yo what’s up? “She informed our President Michael Ausiello, laughing, before unwittingly describing a scene that could only be seen. (Oops.)

Lennie James and new permanent member Karen David, who were also included in the spirited interview, dance around the potential for romance between Morgan and Grace (and remember their expertise in how they model his and her Hazmat attacks). Maggie Grace shares her discussion of Al’s sexuality and meaning (or lack thereof); and Jenna Elfman thinks about what it will mean if not only the darlings June and John, but all of their comrades-in-law tie the knot. Finally, James emphasizes a principle of why the present is uniquely positioned to touch the state of the world without the message that you have been hit with the sledgehammer.

In the video above, press PLAY to see the entire interview, then announce your hopes and concerns for the Sunday off-season finale (9 / 8c).