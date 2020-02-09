Fear the Walking Dead Recap: Al learns from the group that Rick Grimes has

Advertisement

Warning: the next one includes spoilers for Sundays Fear walking death, But you already knew that, didn’t you?

Sunday’s Fear the Walking Dead not only revealed the place Al has been since she disregarded CRM in season 5 premiere, but launched an extremely interesting new character (fantastically performed by Sydney Lemmon) that sparked a lovely romance that we didn’t have. That means that we noticed we came and dropped big clues about the group that – if you rely on the timeline – quickly got TWDs Rick Grimes. Keep learning and we’ll go through it all!

“I don’t stay in the car” | Early on, The Finish of All the Things was about Al losing an boot that was no less than long enough to cover the tape that she was trying to escape from her uniformed kidnapper The film had fallen CRM member on the crash website. When she was picked up again, she and we found that the kidnapper mentioned was a lady. We won’t find out until the end of the hour that her identity is Isabelle. To make it easier to understand, I will call them so early. OK from everyone? Cool. However, the later time Al left, she would most likely have actually gotten away from Isabelle if she had only made tracks. As an alternative, she poked around in the area where they were parked and got a glimpse of the legendary helicopter. Once again caught, she is famous for the fact that Isabelle had to tell her superiors by radio that she didn’t have to carry the payload, but had to refuel. Isabelle was much more concerned that they had sent “a complaint group”. We have by no means understood what that was, but we can in all likelihood agree that it doesn’t sound good. As soon as Isabelle broke the phone – sorry, radio – she threatened to interrupt Als Leg if she didn’t tell her where she had hidden the rattle tape. Ha! But when Isabelle Al broke her leg, she mentioned the prisoner that she would never argue. “I could actually be so malicious.” Even so, Al would reveal the treacherous bond in the trade for Isabelle’s story. Oh, that one more time!

At the finish line, Isabelle didn’t break any of Als’s bones. She took the journalist moderately when she drove to a drop of gasoline at the top of a mountain. In fact, he was driving towards it anyway. A rockfall blocked their way before they reached their vacation spot. On a positive note, Al was unable to participate in 20 rounds with 20 questions, to which Isabelle – whom she described as satisfied because she neither smiled nor revealed her identity – did not want to answer. When pulling back – effectively the additional pulling back – Al had the opportunity to stubbornly refuse to stay in the car or put on protective gear. Isabelle outraged mentioned that if her companion insisted on being “transactional” she would give her the following: “All I do is make sure there are more than stories left after my death.” That was a start , Al agreed to put on protective gear. But it was certainly a big factor that she hadn’t stayed in the car – another rock fall almost destroyed it. (Obviously, it was a huge factor for her not to stay in vehicles. “This rule saved me from life,” she said, “before people had eaten each other in the face.”) Donning protective gear was also one Fortunately, she saved herself from being bitten by a stroller who emerged from the rubble when she got her digital camera bag to hike up the mountain.

“WHAT I TELL TO YOU TODAY, I HAVE NOT TOLD ANYONE” | Given Al’s protection for her digital camera bag, Isabelle searched her and found a hidden tape: The Bathroom # 7. Angry that Al had it all the time, Isabelle was able to shoot her … no less than until Al riet: “Maybe you want to see that earlier than you spray my mind over the floor.” It didn’t become the tape Isabelle wanted. It was Al who reported the mobilization of the military and nationwide guard when the zombie apocalypse turned the world upside down. “I’m sorry, Jesse,” she said on the tape. “I should … have stayed earlier than and later.” When Al made it clear that this tape was not part of their transaction, Al said, “I might have said goodbye to my brother.” As an alternative, she had gotten the story; Now only the story was left. “Since we shared,” she continued, why had Isabelle killed her companion? Of course, Isabelle refused to answer. She just warned Al to stay away from everyone wearing a jacket like hers. “We are a pressure that neither lives for us nor for now,” and as Al did the previous day after day, “we have the future.” Cryptic, but it was certainly one thing. That night the two camped together a little. Isabelle suggested that “you and I are the same type of hen” and admitted that she killed her companion for doing her job. Al’s stories were important, she added. “Some topics are particularly important to me, that’s all.”

The next day, the two moved closer together after being pressured to rely on each other to survive the dangerous climb to the top of the mountain. Isabelle shifted her grip on one level and got caught on the cord that connected her. Al wouldn’t drop it, however. So Isabelle rewarded her at the top of the mountain with contemporary information: her companion had been her buddy Beckett. When he saw what the radiation had done to the walkers in the nuclear power plant, he collapsed. She had damaged the protocol in the hope of saving him, but at the finish line she had been pressured to shoot him. She couldn’t just let him walk away with the cards he had in his possession. Your group and location had to remain an absolute secret. In this case, Isabelle admitted that as soon as she received the tape from Al, she too had to be killed “for operational safety”. Shortly after, Al got the case on Isabelle and wondered if she could just go, she’s there to find the helicopter herself. Isabelle warned Al that the complaint group would arrive in less than 24 hours, and if she or one of her companions had been around this helicopter after confirming … effectively, “just don’t be”. Isabelle also asked Al to do so, destroy the tape. Why? At last Isabelle was ready to speak. That night, even though she refused to reveal the identity or location of her group, she mentioned that she was bigger than all of them and “now it’s the only factor that comes out.”

“I’ll die here if I have to” | The tape of Al is so important, as Isabelle defined, that her footage from Beckett’s maps may reveal the location of CRM and “it shows what we’re working on.” So if Al actually wanted her brother’s death and everything from her stories implied one thing, she had to make sure that someday there were people there who could listen to them. Finally, Al agreed to tell Isabelle where the tape was, the two shared a beer, and Isabelle admitted that she wished she was I met her companion earlier than the Apocalypse – or maybe all the time – on one in such a way that I thought about it, “Oh, kiss! Kiss! “As I was 12 years old.” Everything is so ugly these days, “sighed Al. “It’s good.” And that was it. The next morning, Al brought Isabelle to the place where she had hidden the tape on a walker. Unfortunately, she still had to kill Al. Why had Al brought her there? Why had she signed her personal arrest warrant? “As a result of the fact that it still takes a long time to pull this departure,” replied Al, “I will know that I chose one thing next to a story.” Her days were accurate to the minute, Al gave Isabelle The Bathroom # 7 and asked her to be sure that Jesse’s story mattered. “Be sure that he is alive.” There was nothing more Isabelle could do, however she wanted to shoot … but she couldn’t. “I want you to live,” she called. So she would let Al go as long as she didn’t follow the story or try to find it. What’s special is Isabelle shared her identity and that she was from Indiana and he or she was really happy as a result of “I got to see the nicest factor I’ve seen since the end of every little thing.” they recently kissed earlier than using their separate methods.

Isabelle later reported to her colleagues that she had the payload and was given permission to return to the base, I assume. (What exactly the payload was is not clear to me, is it?) Also in their possession: the bathroom belt. For her half, Al started with a brand new chorus of “Morgan, are you copying?” Before being reunited with her buddies. She told how she had been overrun by the lifeless, and there had been no story anyway, and holy crap, Morgan, when did you take in a dozen teenagers?!? Morgan and Alicia would sort it out later. But it was clear that Al had turned a niche. Modified by her expertise with Isabelle – and the introduction of “extra new people” – she blurted out her final identity, which I probably couldn’t spell here. “I had two mothers and fathers with Polish names who insisted on double driving,” she instructed Morgan and Alicia. And I had the humorous feeling that I liked Al 2.0. What did you call “the end of all things”? We have to see Isabelle again, right? But will it be on Fear TWD, TWD, or AMC’s Rick-centered films? Beat the feedback along with your theories.