Fear renewed the Walking Dead for season 6 at AMC

Zombie fans don’t have to worry about quick termination: Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed by AMC for a sixth season.

The renewal information was presented on Friday at the AMC spin-off conference at San Diego Comedian-Con. Government producer Scott M. Gimple himself shared the information:

The forerunner of The Walking Dead, which debuted in 2015, Fear the Walking Dead started in Los Angeles when the zombie apocalypse was just beginning and has since spread south of the Mexican border. The unique stars Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis and Frank Dillane said goodbye. New franchises like Garret Dillahunt and Jenna Elfman, as well as Walking Dead veterans Lennie James (Morgan) and Austin Amelio (Dwight) are joining the smithy this season.

In terms of ranking, the average number of viewers in season five of Fear TWD is 1.7 million and slightly less than 0.5 (in terms of stay and identical days). Compared to the fourth season, it sank at 9:40 a.m. on Sundays. 8c at AMC; The eight-episode summer run ends this Sunday, July 21, with the finale of the off-season.

The Fear TWD comedian-con panel has also seen the debut of a brand new trailer for the final episodes of season five, which starts on Sunday August 11th.

TVLine’s cable renewal scorecard was up to date to replicate the information. Are you excited to have additional fear in your life? Write your ideas for renewal – and for season five to date – in a comment below.