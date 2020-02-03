Fear of the Walking Dead Midseason Finale Recap: Death Becomes Her?

Advertisement

Warning: The next one is spoilers for the Fear the Walking Dead mid-season finale.

Assuming when we finally noticed Fear the Walking Deads Alicia that she was covered with radioactive Walker blood, it was, though uncomfortable, protected to imagine that she was a goner. However, it turned out that rumors of her impending death had been drastically exaggerated. She not only survived the finals in the off-season on Sunday, but also everyone else. This is not to say that there were probably no life-changing developments. Keep learning and we’ll see what they were …

“A nucleated plant is melting, but I just had a hot shower, so there is.” | As “Is there anyone out there?” When Logan started, he was annoyed that he had to learn from his colleagues that they were unable to find a safe thing that we wouldn’t find out until the end of the hour: Clayton’s diary. In fact, the gang would have paid no less attention to the polar bear’s altruistic plans, they just wanted to know where the place where he produced gasoline was (a particularly hot commodity that would become dangerous in the years that followed The Apocalypse). Meanwhile, Alicia shook out this core and mocked Grace with the certainty that she would be fantastic. Correctly said, “You don’t know you just didn’t get it,” Grace argued. All right then!

When the truck stopped, June Dylan said that despite all the dangers they had seen, she still believed in the good – so yes, she believed that John would make it to the plane in time to take off with them. On time, he and Dwight discovered a working SUV that could take them to the group’s provisional airport. Elsewhere, Sarah arrived at the mill just in time to catch Logan leaving and ask this most unlikely ally for help lighting the runway. Go, he said predictably. “Not how I work.” In response, she advised him how much she regretted stealing Clayton’s rigging and warned that if you “deviate from it to serve people who really need it,” you will spend the rest of your money. If you depress life and try to make up for it, imagine me. «Again, move on. “I’m not like my companion, but I’m still above the ground,” he said famously. And his way of life had spared him this method. Luckily Daniel had noticed that the disadvantage of Sarah & Co. was on his radio and confirmed with Christmas lights that the runway should be illuminated.

“WE HAVE TO LOSE THE DEAD WEIGHT NOW” | John and Dwight’s car, which was too far from the truck, no longer came in time for departure and got out – some of the dangerous gasoline mentioned above. At least they were back on the radio, so John June could not only give heads-up, but use Sherry’s phrases to get his sweetheart to find a reason for the stay and do just that, it doesn’t matter what , And as soon as he got June’s tearful promise from her, the walkie-talkie died. Dagnabbit! Fortunately, a word painted on a tree – “If you study this, it means that you are still here” – the living concept of looking for Sherry’s car. At that moment, Morgan beamed that everyone had to get on the plane right away – his and Grace’s and Alicia’s attempt to direct the herd of strollers had been thwarted when the siren had stopped melting and had started melting. You had to leave Dodge right away!

When Al and Strand got the plane, he took a second to tell Alicia, “She’d be happy with you.” (Madison screams!) “Not just me,” Alicia replied. And I can’t imagine that this gift will allow me to emotionally manipulate it the way it works! It is not refined. Eventually John and Dwight got into the plane in Sherry’s car to start with June and everyone else. As they flew over the mountains, the beach view took their breath away. “However, it is not the most beautiful factor that I have seen since all pieces ended,” said Al. (No less than I think they were her precise idioms. In any case, it was a pleasant relapse for Isabelle and more wise than Al’s mid-June crisis.)

“I’m going to throw up now” | During the bumpy flight, Morgan repeated to Alicia that they should be determined not only to help others but also to lead their own lives. Grace broke Morgan’s stick in half so he could take care of it safely. and John tied a cute envelope in an engagement ring to address June’s request. (Should I point out that she really mentioned it? Her dancing heart looked like a cartoon character in love.) As the plane approached the runway, a walker walking towards Wendell stumbled across the plug to the Christmas lights. “We’re flying blind!” Cried Al. Determined to help his buddies, regardless of the strategy of additional hikers, Wendell threw himself out of the wheelchair to turn the lights back on. Maybe as a reward for his selflessness and bravery, maybe as a result of the wanderers. It’s not that hungry, he wasn’t bitten.

As soon as the plane was on the ground, Morgan was as shocked as I was that he said, “We’re all standing there.” Metaphorically in Wendell’s case, but we knew what he meant. Right and left, there were completely happy reunions, along with one between Alicia and Daniel. Morgan even got a name from a girl who needed help. Did season 5A really want to end a word with this prelude? Only over. Before that, however, Logan only wanted to reveal what he had been looking for in the mill and ask if he could take the group to Clayton’s “oil refinery” in the absence of an extended period of time. Why should you believe him? 1. The convoy he was initially with would kill them all if they even knew he was there. 2. “I have it – I have to make up for it.” And three. If he didn’t let her get there, the convoy would beat her.

So do you imagine that Alicia will actually be fine? Would you believe logan? And what did you think of the soaring finale in the off-season? Rate it in the poll below and then press the feedback.