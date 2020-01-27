FBI is investigating whether Ilhan Omar married her brother

Advertisement

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, USA, December 13, 2019. (Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters)

The FBI is investigating reports that Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) Married her brother to facilitate his immigration to the United States, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

In mid-October, two agents interviewed a person who knew the Minnesota case. The person presented a wealth of documents relating to the marriage of Omar and Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009.

Some right-wing blogs have been claiming for years that Elmi, a British citizen, is Omar’s brother, based on a year-long Instagram post that identified him as “Uncle” of Omar’s child. According to reports, the agents are now investigating the possibility that Omar Elmi married to receive a green card for the brother.

Omar has not commented on the latest report, but has repeatedly denied allegations that she married her brother. The allegations were originally related to a post deleted on the Somalispot website, a blog forum for the Somali community in Minnesota.

Before marrying Elmi, Omar was engaged to Ahmed Hirsi in 2002, but the congresswoman said that she had not legally married Hirsi. Omar and Hirsi separated in 2008, but reunited in 2012, although Omar was legally married to Elmi until 2017.

Omar separated from Elmi in an innocent divorce, which she received by swearing under oath that she had no way to contact Elmi. This allegation was put to the test last year when the Daily Caller reported that Elmi may have created the source code for a website from Omar’s sister in Nairobi, Kenya.

In addition to speculation about her family, Omar has also set fire to a number of anti-Semitic comments on Twitter. Her and Michigan’s representative, Rashida Tlaib, were refused entry to Israel in August because they support the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement that is seeking an economic and cultural boycott of Israel.

Omar and Tlaib had planned their trip in collaboration with Miftah, a Palestinian nonprofit organization that has published a blood defamation accusing Jews of using Christians’ blood to make Matzoh for the Passover. Miftah also published an American neo-Nazi article alleging that Jews control the media and entertainment industries.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli armed forces and a trained violist.

