Fast and Furious 9 teaser: it’s all about the family

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi

Published: January 29, 2020 8:58:33 AM

Vin Diesel in a still from Fast and Furious 9.

The first teaser from Vin Diesel starrer Fast and Furious 9 is out, and it seems that Dominic Toretto from Diesel seems to have become a real family man.

The teaser shows Dominic taking care of his toddler Brian and swears to protect him from the impending dangers of life. We also catch a glimpse of Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty, who is married to Dominic. Although the teaser shows no action, it is safe to assume that the film is full of action. After all, this is the Fast and Furious franchise!

Together with the teaser, the makers also unveiled a poster of Fast and Furious 9 with Vin Diesel and the release date of the trailer. The poster shows the back of Dominic – a photo taken from a car.

He has lived his life a quarter of a mile at a time. The road to # F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is this Friday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/YyXyGiCL1G

– # F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 28, 2020

The caption of the poster read: “He has lived his life a quarter of a mile at a time. The road to # F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is this Friday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.”

In addition to Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, Fast and Furious 9 will also feature Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Justin Lin in important parts.

Fast and Furious 9 is coming out this summer.

