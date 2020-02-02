Farmhand: Series adaptation of graphic novel In progress at AMC

Advertisement

Having discovered success with preacherAMC gives the TV mean to another graphic novel.

The taxi driver creates servantTVLine has created a sequence based mainly on Rob Guillory’s comedian of identical identity.

servant follows the southern farmer Jedidiah Jenkins, whose crops are quick-healing, plug-and-play organs. Although Jed’s natural transplants have had many therapeutic effects for years, an uncanny thing has settled deep in the bottom of Jenkins Household Farm.

LaToya Morgan, who worked for AMC as a government producer In the badlandswill oversee farmlandImprovement as part of the community’s Scripted Inclusion initiative, which aims to bring various aspiring authors to the AMC schedule.

Also in the factories is at the taxi driver By two mindsand comes from Morgan Dover-Pearl, a fast film producer. This dark comedy follows a girl who tries to “have everything in her life” and ends up suffering from traumatic brain damage that causes her left and right mind to break all communication. “With this very pronounced inability,” it says in the line, “she has to build a completely new approach to life while trying to navigate with two brains that are always at odds with each other.”

By two minds can be half of AMC’s inclusion initiative with Morgan overseeing and overseeing authors.

“What has been necessary for me as a creator at all times is not only the stories that are told, but also who gets the alternative of being a storyteller,” Morgan said in an announcement. “With this initiative, I wanted more shadow writers and girls to sit at the artistic desk, and AMC was a great champion. These tasks by Morgan and Rob, as well as a number of other tasks that we create, are as independent, transferred and highly effective as the voices behind them. “

Do both possible sequences arouse your curiosity? Write a comment below.