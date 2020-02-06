FANTOMEX returns for GIANT-SIZE X-MEN

Advertisement

Photo credit: Rod Reis (Marvel Comics)

Photo credit: Rod Reis (Marvel Comics)

Advertisement

The genetically modified master thief and X-Men ally Fantomex will return on his own Huge X-Men A shot by the writer Jonathan Hickman and the artist Rod Reis in May this year, as about The A.V. Society.

Fantomex was last seen in Amazing X-Men 2017/18 when he donated his physical body to revive Xavier’s consciousness from the astral realm where he was a prisoner of the Shadow King. Xavier came to life as “X” in Fantomex’s younger, more powerful body. The story of how Xavier transitioned from this status quo to his current “Dawn of X” resurrection – in his own body, which has since died and has risen again – has not been explained.

In “Dawn of X” mutated bodies with intact memories can be cloned – an easy way for Fantomex to return, even if this could lead to complications with the astral realm. Although not a mutant, but a product of the Weapon Plus program (such as Wolverine and Deadpool), Fantomex has often worked with the X-Men and was a member of X-Force.

Hickman and Reis worked together on the opening of the current volume of New Mutants, which triggered this collaboration.

“When Jonathan Hickman and I talked about characters Huge X-Men I said I’m looking for crazy and crazy characters to play with panel layouts and do crazy things with, ”Reis told The A.V. Society. “So we decided Fantomex was the perfect choice. I loved what we did with New Mutants. I had so much fun with these characters and people can expect this book to be fun too. “

Here is the call for Huge X-Men: Fantomex # 1along with the cover of rice. Check out Newsarama later this month for Marvel’s full applications for May 2020.

GIANT SIZE X-MEN: FANTOMEX # 1

Written by Jonathan Dickman

Art and cover by ROD REIS

The successful creative team of Jonathan Hickman & Rod Reis (NEW MUTANTS) is dedicated to the hidden activities of Weapon XIII! As a bred murderer who chose the life of a gentleman super thief, Fantomex has always defied expectations. For example, who would expect to break into the world, the artificial realm of his creation? And then again? And then … again?