Fans show their support for Chen and EXO with this detail

Advertisement

Supporters of the band join the armed forces so that Jongdae realizes that he has his full support. The controversy of Chen, a member of EXO, has not stopped, but supporters present his real help …

The EXO singer was seen in a number of proven facts that his followers were mentioned; At the beginning of the twelve months when Chen said in a letter that he would marry and become a father, the solutions were two-sided: between those who supported him and those who asked him to leave the group for which he had more money spent as an eight year job.

The followers not only stopped to clarify their opinion, but a series of actions were organized by the two positions. They demanded his departure, protested the COEX, and hired to place a message stating that they were going to continue planning new ways to get the singer of “You” out of the band.

Advertisement

It’s hermosísimo, it’s a subject, it’s a subject, it’s a subject, it’s a subject, it’s a subject, it’s a subject, it’s a subject, it’s a subject # CHENSTAYS # WeAreOneWithEXO9 #

– Stream Sedansogu (@oasisminseok_) February 4, 2020

The followers Chen needs to stay in EXO have inserted the batteries and advertised on the subway at Samseong station. Seoul has placed an ad with the legend: “Chen is EXO, EXO is 9, Chen stays”, in the background a picture of the OT9. together with the emotional:

“Even if you are born again, you are Chen from EXO.”

In this EXO-L attempt to say “let’s protect Chen”, followers need to know that they will never stop giving their support and love _ 엑소 엑소 are a pattern on social networks, Chen shows is simple not alone.

Gracias al esfuerzo y apoyo de las personas que hicieron esto posible..quienes desde día 1 que Chen no noticia de su felicidad han un esfuerzo incansable de apoyo y protección! # 넌 _ 다시 _ 태어나도 _ 엑소 엑소 # WeAreOneWithEXO9 #CHENSTAYS @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/TZbWbbWR4Q

– 🌼EXO❤All the time with CHEN🌼 (@AveryExo) February 4, 2020