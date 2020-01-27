Fans cover Kobe tribute wall at Lakers headquarters in El Segundo - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

A wall at the Los Angeles Lakers Training Facility in El Segundo quickly became what could be the biggest condolence card in the world on Monday January 27, as hundreds of fans wrote words in tribute to the great Lakers Kobe Bryant, 41 and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna, among nine people killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

“Thank you for all that you have given us,” we read in a message. “The world has lost an incredible model. Thank you for all the wonderful memories you have given to the world, ”read another.

Mourners pay tribute to the victims of today’s helicopter crash, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, at the Lakers Training Center in El Segundo on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

(Photo by Axel Koester, collaborating photographer)

Hawthorne residents Luis and Michelle Ventura brought their children Leila, 7, and Jacob, 9, to pay tribute to victims of today’s helicopter crash, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna , at the Lakers Training Center in El Segundo on Sunday. , January 26, 2020.

(Photo by Axel Koester, collaborating photographer)

A man wearing Lakers equipment walks past the doors of the closed Lakers practice center at the UCLA health training center in El Segundo on Monday, January 27, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Employees and others with access to the UCLA Health Training Center sign messages to Koby Bryant on a memorial wall at the Lakers Practice Center in El Segundo on Monday, January 27, 2020. The memorial is not accessible to the public. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

(Photo by Axel Koester, collaborating photographer)



(Photo by Axel Koester, collaborating photographer)

Employees and others with access to the UCLA health training center sign messages to Kobe Bryant at the Lakers practice center in El Segundo on Monday, January 27, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

Employees and others with access to the UCLA health training center signed messages to Koby Bryant on a memorial wall at the Lakers practice center in El Segundo on Monday, January 27, 2020. The memorial is not accessible to the public. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

A memorial to Kobe Bryant salutes employees arriving to work at the Lakers practice center at the UCLA health training center in El Segundo on Monday, January 27, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

The atmosphere at the Lakers premises on Monday was bleak as many tried to cope with the still shocking news. Some have suffered tears for the loss of a man who they believe has transcended basketball.

“He was much more than a basketball player,” said Shilah Casillas, 33, who came to the Lakers with her husband from Long Beach. “He was mostly a father,” she said. “The way he took care of his family and the relentless persistence; he taught everyone to never give up no matter what you are going through. “

Casillas, who wore a Lakers jersey and fought against tears, said she never thought she would be touched by the death of a celebrity.

“He meant so much to our community,” she said. “We felt compelled to come here and pay tribute.”

Her husband Jose Casillas, 37, said there is no better model than Bryant.

Employees arrive at a memorial to Kobe Bryant which was installed outside the Lakers practice center at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo on Monday January 27, 2020. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze / SCNG)

“Even if he had his indiscretions, he always tried to bounce back,” he said. “Everything that Kobe did, he wanted to do to the maximum. You can take this example in any situation in life, whatever it is. You have to get to work to get to where you want to go in life. “

Carlotta Potts of Cerritos went to the Lakers’ premises with colleagues on Monday. She admired Bryant’s work ethic and determination, which she called the “Mamba mentality”.

“Even if you are not a basketball fan, you can certainly get something from it and apply it to everything you do in your life,” she said.

C-Bone Jones, 48, said Bryant was one of the few people who can unite the diverse communities of Los Angeles.

“Kobe brought people like music together,” said Jones, a resident of Los Angeles. “The only color they wanted was purple and gold because of Kobe.”

Darryl Williams, 55, a personal bodyguard, said he had canceled a job he had on Sunday at the Grammy Awards at Staples Center because he was heartbroken.

“I couldn’t do it,” said Williams. “I just stayed at home all day, feeling so much pain for her family.”

Williams, who said he met Bryant, said his work ethic was “out of the chain,” but beyond that, he admired the Lakers in recent years for the way he behaved off. ground.

“Now that he’s retired and people see another side of him, that smile all the time and with his kids,” said Williams. “It is a true love for his family. People are really carried away by this. “

Robert Flores, 29, of Hawthorne, said that he and some friends had acquired Bryant’s cell phone number a few years ago. They called – and Bryant answered.

“I didn’t really know what to say,” said Flores. “So I said,” I think you’re the best, man. “I told him how much I admired him. Then I said,” Do me a favor. Drop them 40 points tonight. “And he did. He laughed but he said, he said, “I got you.”

And Bryant indeed scored 40 in his next game, said Flores.

“He kept his word.”

