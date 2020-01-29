Famous birthdays for January 29: Greg Louganis, Tom Selleck

Advertisement

January 29 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Waterman.

They contain:

– Swedish scientist / philosopher Emanuel Swedenborg in 1688

– American colonial political philosopher Thomas Paine in 1736

– William McKinley, 25th President of the United States, in 1843

– Russian playwright Anton Chekhov in 1860

– Businessman John D. Rockefeller Jr. in 1874

– Comic actor W.C. Fields in 1880

– Actor Victor Mature in 1913

– Actor John Forsythe in 1918

– Writer Germaine Greer in 1939 (age 81)

– Actor Katharine Ross in 1940 (age 80)

– Actor Tom Selleck in 1945 (75 years)

File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI

– Drummer Tommy Ramone, born Erdelyi Tamas, in 1949

– Actor Ann Jillian in 1950 (age 70)

– Singer Charlie Wilson in 1953 (age 67)

– TV personality Oprah Winfrey in 1954 (age 66)

– Olympic gold medal-winning diver Greg Louganis in 1960 (age 60)

– Actor Nick Turturro in 1962 (58 years)

– Former President of the Paul Ryan House in 1970 (age 50)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI

– Actor Heather Graham in 1970 (age 50)

– Actor Sara Gilbert in 1975 (age 45)

– Actor Justin Hartley in 1977 (age 43)

– Rapper Riff Raff, born Horst Christian Simco, in 1982 (38 years)

– Singer Adam Lambert in 1982 (38 years)

File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI

. (TagsToTranslate) Entertainment

