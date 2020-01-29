Famous birthdays for January 29: Greg Louganis, Tom Selleck

January 29 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Waterman.
They contain:
– Swedish scientist / philosopher Emanuel Swedenborg in 1688
– American colonial political philosopher Thomas Paine in 1736
– William McKinley, 25th President of the United States, in 1843
– Russian playwright Anton Chekhov in 1860
– Businessman John D. Rockefeller Jr. in 1874
– Comic actor W.C. Fields in 1880
– Actor Victor Mature in 1913
– Actor John Forsythe in 1918
– Writer Germaine Greer in 1939 (age 81)
– Actor Katharine Ross in 1940 (age 80)
– Actor Tom Selleck in 1945 (75 years)
File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI
– Drummer Tommy Ramone, born Erdelyi Tamas, in 1949
– Actor Ann Jillian in 1950 (age 70)
– Singer Charlie Wilson in 1953 (age 67)
– TV personality Oprah Winfrey in 1954 (age 66)
– Olympic gold medal-winning diver Greg Louganis in 1960 (age 60)
– Actor Nick Turturro in 1962 (58 years)
– Former President of the Paul Ryan House in 1970 (age 50)
File Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI
– Actor Heather Graham in 1970 (age 50)
– Actor Sara Gilbert in 1975 (age 45)
– Actor Justin Hartley in 1977 (age 43)
– Rapper Riff Raff, born Horst Christian Simco, in 1982 (38 years)
– Singer Adam Lambert in 1982 (38 years)
File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI
. (TagsToTranslate) Entertainment