Famous birthdays for January 28: Nick Carter, Alan Alda

Advertisement

January 28 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Waterman.

They contain:

Advertisement

– Roman Catholic St. Thomas of Aquino in 1225

– English Henry VII in 1457

– Canadian Prime Minister and statesman Alexander MacKenzie in 1822

– Cuban revolutionary and poet Jose Marti in 1853

– French novelist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette in 1873

– Abstract expressionist painter Jackson Pollock in 1912

– Musician Acker Bilk in 1929

– Sculptor Claes Oldenburg in 1929 (age 91)

– Actor Alan Alda in 1936 (age 84)

File photo by John Angelillo / UPI

– Actor Susan Howard in 1944 (age 76)

– Former Liberian leader Charles Taylor in 1948 (age 72)

– Ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1948 (72 years)

– NBA coach Gregg Popovich in 1949 (age 71)

– Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in 1955 (65 years)

– Singer Sarah McLachlan in 1968 (52 years)

– Comedian / journalist Mo Rocca in 1969 (51 years)

– Rapper Rick Ross in 1976 (age 44)

Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI

– Singer Joey Fatone in 1977 (age 43)

– Singer Nick Carter in 1980 (40 years)

– Actor Elijah Wood in 1981 (39 years)

– Rapper J. Cole in 1985 (age 35)

– Actor Tom Hopper in 1985 (age 35)

– Actor Will Poulter in 1993 (27 years)

– Actor Ariel Winter in 1998 (22 years)

File photo by Christine Chew / UPI

. (TagsToTranslate) Entertainment

Advertisement