The family of a man who died in custody last month criticized the police guard for failing to recommend the suspension of officers under investigation because of the circumstances surrounding his death.

William Cameron died on January 8th at the Loddon Valley Police Station near Reading, Berkshire.

The Independent Police Behavior Office (IOPC) has confirmed that a police sergeant and a health care professional are under criminal investigation into death.

The couple is investigated for gross negligence, manslaughter and misconduct in public office. The sergeant is also examined for gross misconduct.

A member of the civilian staff and a prison official are also examined for gross misconduct and another prison official for misconduct.

The family learned from the IOPC that the 38-year-old Cameron passed out on camera-worn bodyguard when he arrived at the police station.

Patricia Cameron said that justice for her brother was “paramount” for her and her family. “The least we expect from the IOPC is that they recommend that the officials involved be immediately suspended.

“Until the investigation is complete, we do not believe that these officers are safe or able to remain in the police force and we want to be sure that they are not near a line of evidence that is ongoing with the investigation connected is.”

The police watchdog confirmed that he would not recommend a suspension in this case. The IOPC added that the decision to suspend the officials was up to their employer. Thames Valley did not comment on the case, as the investigation is led by the IOPC.

While it is rare for the IOPC to recommend that officials be suspended, the police watchdog did so in 2017 with the Rashan Charles case.

William Cameron is the third to have died in police custody in the Thames Valley in the past three years. The others are Leroy Junior Medford in April 2017 and Nuno Cardoso in November 2017.

A Thames Valley police officer received a written warning after being found guilty of misconduct for not properly observing 43-year-old Medford. The jury, which dealt with Medford’s death, came to an extremely critical conclusion, in which individual and systemic errors were identified.

Deborah Coles, director of Inquest, said: “The police have to be accountable for the rule of law. Where someone dies in their care, a robust, quick, and fearless response should take place. However, the supposedly “independent” police behavior office does not appear to have a clear policy or threshold on when to recommend the suspension. Instead, they are waiting for the reaction of a force that is now involved in several controversial deaths.

“This is despite clear recommendations on suspension and misconduct from the 2017 Angiolini review of custody deaths, many of which are pending. The IOPC only discusses this through a surviving family that actively encourages them to consider suspending them. At the same time, there is a risk that the public will be exposed to potentially poorly equipped and unsafe officials. “

An IOPC spokesman confirmed that the officers were under investigation, adding, “The investigation is in the early stages and the initiation of a criminal investigation does not mean that the charges will inevitably follow.”