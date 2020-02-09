Advertisement

The Chinese military surgeon, who uncovered the government’s cover-up of severe acute respiratory illness (Sars) in 2003, has been de facto under house arrest since last year, according to his friends and family.

The fate of the 88-year-old Dr. Jiang Yanyong, a retired general of the People’s Liberation Army, was put in the spotlight after a whistleblower doctor, Li Wenliang, who uncovered the coronavirus epidemic, died last Friday at the age of 34.

Jiang had cut ties with the outside world and restricted his movements since April last year after writing to senior management about asking for a re-evaluation of the 1989 pro-democratic movement on Tiananmen Square, a close friend said Condition of anonymity.

His wife Hua Zhongwei confirmed that he is currently locked in his home.

“He mustn’t have any contact with people outside. He is at home. He has no means of communication (externally), ”she said. “His health is not good. He is also not in a good mental state. He is not doing very well. “

She said he had pneumonia and was hospitalized last year. “I’m sorry, it’s not convenient to say more,” she said.

Jiang was treated for more than a month at 301 military hospitals in Beijing – the hospital where he served for more than 60 years – for more than a month from April last year, but was guarded under heavy guard and was prohibited from being visited by his then family be friend said. The doctor was excited and received medication, which led to severe memory loss, the friend said.

Jiang has asked authorities more than once to re-honor the Tiananmen’s brutally suppressed democracy movement 31 years ago. It remains one of the most politically sensitive issues in China.

The older Chinese surgeon became a national hero when he exposed the government’s cover-up of the Sars epidemic in 2003. However, he was arrested and forced to hold “brainwashing sessions” after asking the government to recognize that the 1989 student movement was a “patriot” movement. “

At a newsstand in 2003, Jiang Yanyong appeared on the cover of a magazine when he exposed the cover-up of the Sars crisis. Photo: Guang Niu / Reuters

“Mistakes made by our party should be corrected by the party. The sooner and more thoroughly this is done, the better, ”wrote Jiang in 2004, the 15th anniversary of the military crackdown.

In a 2013 interview with Southern People Weekly, an outspoken government magazine, Jiang emphasized that he insisted on telling the truth.

“As a doctor, protecting the health and life of patients is first and foremost … the most important requirement for a doctor to tell the truth. I have seen numerous political movements for 50 years and I firmly believe that it is easy to lie. That’s why I insist never to tell lies, ”he told the magazine.