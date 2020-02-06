Facebook launches supervisory board that Exec says doesn't look like Silicon Valley

Advertisement

Will Facebook’s new oversight body be the platform for free speech or a big tech kangaroo court?

A developer blog was published in the website’s own newsroom on January 28, announcing the upcoming supervisory board of the platform. While actual members will be selected and announced “[i] in the coming months,” Facebook employees revealed that “the first regulatory director of the regulator will be Thomas Hughes”. Hughes has been described as a “former executive director for Article 19”, an international non-governmental organization focused on freedom of expression and digital rights.

According to The Verge, Hughes will ensure that “human rights are respected”. He also claimed that “accountability and transparency in the application of Community standards” are guaranteed.

Can Conservatives rely on Hughes to defend their personal freedoms, or is he just a supporter of freedom of speech to protect Facebook from regulation? Facebook, like other Silicon Valley big tech companies, has an “intolerant” liberal culture, even according to Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg. Can you be sure that such an openly “intolerant” company will employ objective members for its supervisory board?

Facebook director for governance and global affairs Brent Harris announced that there will be a large number of members monitoring content on Facebook and Instagram. “Almost every person on the planet may not like one or two people on the board, and we think this is special,” he commented. “When we announce, you will find that this is not just a board that looks like Silicon Valley or like Facebook.”

On the surface, it may seem good to have diversity – with multiple cultures and nations represented – but many nations have wildly different standards of freedom of speech and expression. But Facebook, as an American company, serves human dignity far better by adopting a constitutional approach to freedom of expression in the United States than an approach that considers free-speech Western nations and authoritarian regimes to be equivalent.

In 2019, technology companies like Blizzard were put to shame for responding to China’s demands and censoring their own users in the wake of the Hong Kong uprising.

The moderation decisions made by the board will cover a number of controversial issues in America and around the world. The Verge noted in its reporting:

“There are also provisions to ensure local representation that Facebook has to deal with when deciding on ethnic conflicts in countries like Myanmar and Sri Lanka. According to the articles of association, each case is decided by a committee consisting of four randomly selected board members and one from the most affected region. “

This program was created to ensure that the board “has a cultural awareness of nuanced local conflicts,” said The Verge.

Let’s just see how culturally conscious Silicon Valley guys can be for their own conservative, Christian neighbors.